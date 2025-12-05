Saracens Multi Academy Trust | Clermont (H)

Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Multi-Academy Trust: Giving Brighter Futures to Over 2,000 Children in Barnet

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) continues its expansion for the good of more families in Barnet.

We are delighted to announce the addition of another school to Saracens MAT. Saracens Broadfields becomes the second primary school to join the Trust in so many years. CLICK HERE to watch a short video.

Watch out for children from Saracens schools today:

  • Waving flags to welcome our men in black to the pitch
  • Playing tag rugby against one another at half time
  • Treating us to a half-time choir performance
  • Work shadowing various roles around the club
  • Announcing the teams over the PA
  • Providing hand-drawn pictures of our players
  • Introducing themselves to fans in the hospitality lounges

Here are a few ways you can support our schools:

We want to take this opportunity to thank Kate Alcock as she retires from her role as CEO of the Trust this Christmas. A passionate, lifelong Saracens supporter, Kate's vision and commitment have been instrumental in establishing and expanding the Trust to its current scale. We extend our profound gratitude for her remarkable service and wish her a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement. We extend a warm Sarries welcome to Chris Woolf, as he takes over leadership of the Trust in the new year.

 

