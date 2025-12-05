Saracens Multi Academy Trust | Clermont (H)

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust: Giving Brighter Futures to Over 2,000 Children in Barnet

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) continues its expansion for the good of more families in Barnet.

We are delighted to announce the addition of another school to Saracens MAT. Saracens Broadfields becomes the second primary school to join the Trust in so many years. CLICK HERE to watch a short video.

Watch out for children from Saracens schools today:

Waving flags to welcome our men in black to the pitch

Playing tag rugby against one another at half time

Treating us to a half-time choir performance

Work shadowing various roles around the club

Announcing the teams over the PA

Providing hand-drawn pictures of our players

Introducing themselves to fans in the hospitality lounges

Here are a few ways you can support our schools:

Speak to those around you - you may be sitting next to a teacher, pupil, governor or trustee from our schools!

Pay just £2 to enter the raffle to win a signed shirt

Donate a book to help children develop a love of reading

Find out more about hosting a sixth former for work experience n.mowatt@saracenshigh.org

We want to take this opportunity to thank Kate Alcock as she retires from her role as CEO of the Trust this Christmas. A passionate, lifelong Saracens supporter, Kate's vision and commitment have been instrumental in establishing and expanding the Trust to its current scale. We extend our profound gratitude for her remarkable service and wish her a long, happy, and well-deserved retirement. We extend a warm Sarries welcome to Chris Woolf, as he takes over leadership of the Trust in the new year.