Saracens Supporters Association | Clermont Auvergne (H)

CHAMPIONS CUP returns …

Two men’s home games in a row but this week sees the start of the INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP. Ten years ago we won our first European Cup and with our home kit inspired by that 2016 triumph we all need to get behind the team, be the 16th man and ensure they hear our support across the pitch.

Bienvenue aux joueurs, entraineurs et supporters du Clermont Auvergne. We’re delighted to welcome the players, coaches and supporters of ASM Clermont Auvergne. We hope you had good journeys to England and look forward to an exciting afternoon of rugby.

For a second home game this weekend, return to StoneX on Sunday at 3pm to cheer on Saracens Women as they take on Loughborough Lightning

SSA UPDATE

SSAway

With a significant number of away matches in December and January it’s a good time to remind members to check their Ticket Tuesday emails. SSAway (David & Duncan) provide an invaluable service to help fans support both the men and women on the road. Where possible they source away tickets so Saracens’ fans can sit together and provide maximum noise support; for other matches they provide helpful advice on how to purchase your own seats.

Pre-match meet ups are all part of the service and we are looking forward to meeting up with our friends from Glasgow Warriors in January. Before that a small but intrepid group are off to South Africa for round two of the Champions Cup as we take on Durban’s Hollywoodbets Sharks. Then we have significant numbers heading to Gloucester and Leicester for the pre and post New Year matches.

Do you have Mid-week rugby withdrawal symptoms? The cure – listen to the FEZcast…

Join hosts Jez, Matt, Duncan, Sam, Alex and others on our weekly FEZcast for news and views from around the Saracens Family. Head to the SSA website. www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast to find interviews/conversations with Mark McCall, Charlie Hodgson, Harry Wilson, Amelia MacDougall, Joia Bennett.

FIND OUT MORE…

Check out our social media channels

X: @sarriessupport

Instagram: ssa_racens

Facebook: Saracens Supporters Association

What Next?

Next weekend both our men and women are away; whilst Durban is too far for many the women will be down in Exeter and would appreciate support. Then on December 20th Exeter Chiefs men will make the journey up to StoneX for our pre-Christmas fixture whilst the women remain on the road and head to Sale on 21st December.

COME AND SEE US…

Whether you’re a Clermont Auvergne supporter or a fellow Sarries fan do come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters.

What’s the SSA planning this season? …

September An Evening with Alex Goode

November Quiz Night

Feb/Mar. Springtime Special

May/ June. Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX

Women’s’ Sponsor event in W Club @StoneX

Captains’ Lunch @StoneX

Men’s Sponsor event @ Training Ground

TBC New Sponsor Event

July SSA AGM @StoneX

JOIN US …

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew