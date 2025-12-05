Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs ASM Clermont Auvergne (ICC - Rd 1)

05.12.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
25713c8d 5d8d 4f01 a7c0 4821ba79506fnorthampton saints v saracens 028
Saracens v bath rugby

Andy Onyeama Christie is excited to get the Investec Champions Cup campaign underway as Saracens host ASM Clermont Auvergne in their European curtain raiser in North London.

Onyeama Christie returns to the match day squad to face the French outfit as the Original Club of North London start the hunt for their fourth European star. In a shortened week after a narrow loss to Bath last Sunday, Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made a handful of changes to the side that fell short to the PREM champions last week.

There are wholesale changes in the front row, as Rhys Carre is now joined by James Hadfield and Marcus Street, who makes his first European start for the club. The engine room sees Nick Isiekwe start alongside Hugh Tizard, with Theo McFarland shifting out to the back row. Onyeama Christie starts at openside with Tom Willis continuing at the base of the scrum.

The backline remains unchanged from the sold out Bath fixture last weekend, with Ivan van Zyl captaining the side from scrumhalf in partnership with Owen Farrell. The midfield sees Nick Tompkins and Lucio Cinti combine once more. Max Malins continues on the wing alongside Noah Caluori on his European debut. Former Champions Cup winner Elliot Daly provides ample experience at fullback.

The replacements list sees Nathan Michelow feature after a successful PREM Cup campaign. Rotimi Segun also returns from injury to make an impact off the bench in North London.

Onyeama Christie cannot wait to take to the StoneX against elite French opposition.

“We’re excited to be back playing in Europe, and we fully appreciate the size of the challenge ahead. Clermont have a proud European history, as do we, so it promises to be a fantastic occasion in front of our home crowd.”

Saracens Men team to play Clermont Auvergne:

1 Rhys Carre

2 James Hadfield

3 Marcus Street

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Andy Onyeama-Christie

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Owen Farrell

11 Max Malins

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio Cinti

14 Noah Caluori

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Fergus Burke

23 Rotimi Segun

 

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 13.01.36
05.12.25

Saracens Foundation | Clermont (H)

Smiley Charity Film Awards The Saracens Foundation are nominated for a Smiley Charity Film Award for our new Five-Year Strategy video! The Smiley Charity Film Awards are the UK’s largest cause based film campaign, and offer the opportunity to recognise the work of charities from all over the UK. The shortlisted videos are determined by […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 12.58.12
05.12.25

Saracens Multi Academy Trust | Clermont (H)

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust: Giving Brighter Futures to Over 2,000 Children in Barnet Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) continues its expansion for the good of more families in Barnet. We are delighted to announce the addition of another school to Saracens MAT. Saracens Broadfields becomes the second primary school to join the Trust in so many […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 12.55.25
05.12.25

Saracens Supporters Association | Clermont Auvergne (H)

CHAMPIONS CUP returns … Two men’s home games in a row but this week sees the start of the INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP. Ten years ago we won our first European Cup and with our home kit inspired by that 2016 triumph we all need to get behind the team, be the 16th man and ensure […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton