TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Loughborough Lightning (PWR R6)

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
05.12.25
Kelsey Clifford says she is honoured to make her 100th appearance for Saracens as she starts against Loughborough Lightning this weekend.

A player built from within, Clifford makes a century of appearances a week before her 24th birthday, rounding off an unforgettable year for the World Cup winner.

Clifford moves across to tighthead after starting on the loose against Trailfinders last weekend. Her move leaves space for Liz Crake to start after scoring against her former side on Saturday, with May Campbell once again starting at hooker.

The second row sees a shift as Rosie Galligan is partnered with Poppy Cleall who is in line for her first start in the engine room this campaign. Julia Omokhuale continues at blindside with Marlie Packer on the other flank. Gabrielle Senft makes her first start following the Rugby World Cup Final at number eight against Lightning.

Last week’s player of the match Olivia Apps continues at scrum-half, with Zoe Harrison combining with her once again in the 10 shirt.

The midfield sees a re-shuffle as Emma Hardy is accompanied by Beth Blacklock at 13. Moving from the centre to the wing, Sydney Gregson starts her ninth straight game for Saracens but her first on the left flank. Alysha Corrigan will continue to impress from the right wing. Jess Breach scored her first try of the season from fullback this weekend where she will feature again when facing Loughborough.

The bench sees Sophie Bridger make her long awaited return from injury. The centre features on a Saracens team sheet for the first time since picking up the injury against this weekend’s opponents in the PWR Cup in September.

Clifford is thrilled to be making her 100th appearance this weekend.

“It's a real honour to play for my childhood club over 100 times, I have enjoyed my time so much here so far and this milestone gives me time to reflect on a great first few years at Saracens. We have a tough job on our hands this weekend, we know that we will have to be at our best for the full 80 minutes if we want to get a result out of a team pushing for those top four places.”

Saracens Women's team to play Loughborough Lightning Women: 

1. Liz Crake
2. May Campbell
3. Kelsey Clifford
4. Rosie Galligan
5. Poppy Cleall
6. Julia Omokhuale
7. Marlie Packer
8. Gabrielle Senft
9. Olivia Apps
10. Zoe Harrison
11. Sydney Gregson
12. Emma Hardy
13. Beth Blacklock
14. Alysha Corrigan
15. Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. Bryony Field
17. Carmen Tremelling
18. Donna Rose
19. Louise McMillan
20. Georgia Evans
21. Tori Sellors
22. Sophie Bridger
23. Jemma-Jo Linkins

