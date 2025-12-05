TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Loughborough Lightning (PWR R6)

Kelsey Clifford says she is honoured to make her 100th appearance for Saracens as she starts against Loughborough Lightning this weekend.

A player built from within, Clifford makes a century of appearances a week before her 24th birthday, rounding off an unforgettable year for the World Cup winner.

Clifford moves across to tighthead after starting on the loose against Trailfinders last weekend. Her move leaves space for Liz Crake to start after scoring against her former side on Saturday, with May Campbell once again starting at hooker.

The second row sees a shift as Rosie Galligan is partnered with Poppy Cleall who is in line for her first start in the engine room this campaign. Julia Omokhuale continues at blindside with Marlie Packer on the other flank. Gabrielle Senft makes her first start following the Rugby World Cup Final at number eight against Lightning.

Last week’s player of the match Olivia Apps continues at scrum-half, with Zoe Harrison combining with her once again in the 10 shirt.

The midfield sees a re-shuffle as Emma Hardy is accompanied by Beth Blacklock at 13. Moving from the centre to the wing, Sydney Gregson starts her ninth straight game for Saracens but her first on the left flank. Alysha Corrigan will continue to impress from the right wing. Jess Breach scored her first try of the season from fullback this weekend where she will feature again when facing Loughborough.

The bench sees Sophie Bridger make her long awaited return from injury. The centre features on a Saracens team sheet for the first time since picking up the injury against this weekend’s opponents in the PWR Cup in September.

Clifford is thrilled to be making her 100th appearance this weekend.

“It's a real honour to play for my childhood club over 100 times, I have enjoyed my time so much here so far and this milestone gives me time to reflect on a great first few years at Saracens. We have a tough job on our hands this weekend, we know that we will have to be at our best for the full 80 minutes if we want to get a result out of a team pushing for those top four places.”

Saracens Women's team to play Loughborough Lightning Women:

1. Liz Crake

2. May Campbell

3. Kelsey Clifford

4. Rosie Galligan

5. Poppy Cleall

6. Julia Omokhuale

7. Marlie Packer

8. Gabrielle Senft

9. Olivia Apps

10. Zoe Harrison

11. Sydney Gregson

12. Emma Hardy

13. Beth Blacklock

14. Alysha Corrigan

15. Jess Breach

Replacements:

16. Bryony Field

17. Carmen Tremelling

18. Donna Rose

19. Louise McMillan

20. Georgia Evans

21. Tori Sellors

22. Sophie Bridger

23. Jemma-Jo Linkins