Welcome | Saracens Vs Clermont (EPCR)

Welcome back to the Investec Champions Cup, the greatest international club rugby competition in the world. A new season begins and once again the stage is set for drama, intensity and moments that stay with us long after the final whistle.

Last year set new standards. One million supporters filled our stadiums, 70 million watched the action broadcast in over 100 territories and Union Bordeaux Bègles lifted the trophy for the first time after a breathtaking campaign. Records fell, new stars rose and the competition once again proved why it sets the global benchmark for intensity and excellence.

This 31st edition carries that momentum forward. The road to the 2026 Final in Bilbao starts here, in packed grounds across Europe, South Africa and beyond, where every point matters and every match can shift the entire season. From returning giants to rising contenders, the competition is more unpredictable than ever.

EPCR continues to drive international club rugby forward. Our impACT strategy pushes us towards carbon-neutral Finals, stronger community programmes and meaningful partnerships. Our Ecovadis Silver Medal recognises this progress and fuels our determination to keep raising the bar on sustainability, ethics and long-term impact.

We are also very grateful to continue our work with our broadcast partners, who connect fans worldwide with the competition. Live coverage is available on Premier Sports in the UK and Ireland, beIN SPORTS in France, SuperSport in South Africa, S4C in the UK and FloRugby in the USA and Canada, with some free-to-air matches available on France Télévisions. Supporters can also follow the action through EPCRugby.TV, our own OTT platform.

Whether you are watching in the stadium or following from afar, thank you for being part of this journey. Your energy and passion power everything we do.

And finally, nothing would be possible without the commitment of our partners. We warmly thank Investec, Heineken, Emirates, DHL, Georgia Tourism, JAECOO, Gilbert, and Macron for standing with us and helping elevate this competition season after season.

Enjoy the game, enjoy the rivalry, enjoy the return of extraordinary.

Yours in rugby,

Dominic McKay

EPCR Chairman