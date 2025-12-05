Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Welcome | Saracens Vs Clermont (EPCR)

05.12.25
Dominic mckay 4/5/2024
Epcr2

Welcome back to the Investec Champions Cup, the greatest international club rugby competition in the world. A new season begins and once again the stage is set for drama, intensity and moments that stay with us long after the final whistle.

Last year set new standards. One million supporters filled our stadiums, 70 million watched the action broadcast in over 100 territories and Union Bordeaux Bègles lifted the trophy for the first time after a breathtaking campaign. Records fell, new stars rose and the competition once again proved why it sets the global benchmark for intensity and excellence.

This 31st edition carries that momentum forward. The road to the 2026 Final in Bilbao starts here, in packed grounds across Europe, South Africa and beyond, where every point matters and every match can shift the entire season. From returning giants to rising contenders, the competition is more unpredictable than ever.

EPCR continues to drive international club rugby forward. Our impACT strategy pushes us towards carbon-neutral Finals, stronger community programmes and meaningful partnerships. Our Ecovadis Silver Medal recognises this progress and fuels our determination to keep raising the bar on sustainability, ethics and long-term impact.

We are also very grateful to continue our work with our broadcast partners, who connect fans worldwide with the competition. Live coverage is available on Premier Sports in the UK and Ireland, beIN SPORTS in France, SuperSport in South Africa, S4C in the UK and FloRugby in the USA and Canada, with some free-to-air matches available on France Télévisions. Supporters can also follow the action through EPCRugby.TV, our own OTT platform.

Whether you are watching in the stadium or following from afar, thank you for being part of this journey. Your energy and passion power everything we do.

And finally, nothing would be possible without the commitment of our partners. We warmly thank Investec, Heineken, Emirates, DHL, Georgia Tourism, JAECOO, Gilbert, and Macron for standing with us and helping elevate this competition season after season.

Enjoy the game, enjoy the rivalry, enjoy the return of extraordinary.

Yours in rugby,
Dominic McKay
EPCR Chairman

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 13.01.36
05.12.25

Saracens Foundation | Clermont (H)

Smiley Charity Film Awards The Saracens Foundation are nominated for a Smiley Charity Film Award for our new Five-Year Strategy video! The Smiley Charity Film Awards are the UK’s largest cause based film campaign, and offer the opportunity to recognise the work of charities from all over the UK. The shortlisted videos are determined by […]

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 12.58.12
05.12.25

Saracens Multi Academy Trust | Clermont (H)

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust: Giving Brighter Futures to Over 2,000 Children in Barnet Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) continues its expansion for the good of more families in Barnet. We are delighted to announce the addition of another school to Saracens MAT. Saracens Broadfields becomes the second primary school to join the Trust in so many […]

Screenshot 2025 12 05 at 12.55.25
05.12.25

Saracens Supporters Association | Clermont Auvergne (H)

CHAMPIONS CUP returns … Two men’s home games in a row but this week sees the start of the INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP. Ten years ago we won our first European Cup and with our home kit inspired by that 2016 triumph we all need to get behind the team, be the 16th man and ensure […]

