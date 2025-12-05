Next Gen | Saracens Vs ASM Clermont Auvergne

Introducing the London Lock-In After Party at The Oasis

Today’s action doesn’t end at the final whistle! We’re excited to launch the brand-new London Lock-In After Party at The Oasis, taking place right after the match. Expect great music, a brilliant atmosphere, and the perfect place to unwind with fellow supporters. Whether you're celebrating a win or simply soaking in the Saracens spirit, The Oasis is the place to be.

A Big Welcome to Our Visiting Community Clubs

We are delighted to extend a huge Saracens welcome to three fantastic grassroots clubs joining us today:

Hitchin RFC

Maldon RFC

Welwyn RFC

All three clubs will be showcasing their talents on the pitch during our pre-game festival of rugby. These community appearances are at the heart of what the Saracens family is all about—growth, connection, and a shared passion for the game. We hope you enjoy your moment under the StoneX spotlight!

Post-Match Showcase: Hitchin RFC vs Bishop’s Stortford RFC

History is being made today as we host, for the very first time, an adult fixture between Hitchin RFC and Bishop’s Stortford RFC immediately after the main game. It's a brilliant opportunity to see community rugby at its finest—competitive, committed, and full of club pride. Be sure to stay and support both sides as they take centre stage.

Train with the Pros: Sold Out for U7s–U15s

Our upcoming Train with the Pros event on 17th December has officially sold out for age groups U7s through U15s! This annual favourite gives young players a chance to learn from Saracens stars and experience elite-level coaching. For those attending, we can’t wait to welcome you for an unforgettable day of rugby development.

Community Rugby Camps – On Sale Now for the Christmas Holidays

Looking for a way to keep young rugby players active and inspired this festive season? Our Saracens Community Rugby Camps across the South East are now on sale for the Christmas holidays!

Open to boys and girls of all abilities, these camps offer high-quality coaching, skill development, and loads of fun—perfect for building confidence and keeping rugby spirits high during the winter break.

Find your nearest camp and book now at:

https://saracens.com/community/junior-rugby-camps/

Inaugural Christmas U24s Community Competition – 22nd December

We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Christmas U24s Community Competition, taking place right here at StoneX Stadium on 22nd December. This brand-new event brings together young adult players from across our community network for a festive celebration of rugby talent and club culture. Expect high-energy matches, emerging stars, and a fantastic pre-Christmas rugby occasion.