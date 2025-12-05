Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Next Gen | Saracens Vs ASM Clermont Auvergne

05.12.25


Next up 6.1.25
Lock in hakim 1x1.1 (1)

Introducing the London Lock-In After Party at The Oasis

Today’s action doesn’t end at the final whistle! We’re excited to launch the brand-new London Lock-In After Party at The Oasis, taking place right after the match. Expect great music, a brilliant atmosphere, and the perfect place to unwind with fellow supporters. Whether you're celebrating a win or simply soaking in the Saracens spirit, The Oasis is the place to be.

 

A Big Welcome to Our Visiting Community Clubs

We are delighted to extend a huge Saracens welcome to three fantastic grassroots clubs joining us today:

  • Hitchin RFC
  • Maldon RFC
  • Welwyn RFC

All three clubs will be showcasing their talents on the pitch during our pre-game festival of rugby. These community appearances are at the heart of what the Saracens family is all about—growth, connection, and a shared passion for the game. We hope you enjoy your moment under the StoneX spotlight!

 

Post-Match Showcase: Hitchin RFC vs Bishop’s Stortford RFC

History is being made today as we host, for the very first time, an adult fixture between Hitchin RFC and Bishop’s Stortford RFC immediately after the main game. It's a brilliant opportunity to see community rugby at its finest—competitive, committed, and full of club pride. Be sure to stay and support both sides as they take centre stage.

 

Train with the Pros: Sold Out for U7s–U15s

Our upcoming Train with the Pros event on 17th December has officially sold out for age groups U7s through U15s! This annual favourite gives young players a chance to learn from Saracens stars and experience elite-level coaching. For those attending, we can’t wait to welcome you for an unforgettable day of rugby development.

 

Community Rugby Camps – On Sale Now for the Christmas Holidays

Looking for a way to keep young rugby players active and inspired this festive season? Our Saracens Community Rugby Camps across the South East are now on sale for the Christmas holidays!
Open to boys and girls of all abilities, these camps offer high-quality coaching, skill development, and loads of fun—perfect for building confidence and keeping rugby spirits high during the winter break.

Find your nearest camp and book now at:
https://saracens.com/community/junior-rugby-camps/

 

Inaugural Christmas U24s Community Competition – 22nd December

We are thrilled to announce the first-ever Christmas U24s Community Competition, taking place right here at StoneX Stadium on 22nd December. This brand-new event brings together young adult players from across our community network for a festive celebration of rugby talent and club culture. Expect high-energy matches, emerging stars, and a fantastic pre-Christmas rugby occasion.

