Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Travel Information | 6-7 December

04.12.25
Travel update for StoneX fixtures: 6–7 December

Supporters attending Saracens Men v ASM Clermont Auvergne on Saturday 6 December and Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning on Sunday 7 December should be aware that there will be no Northern Line service between Archway and High Barnet or Mill Hill East for the duration of the weekend.

A replacement bus service will be in operation and standard London bus services will continue to run. Fans planning to travel via the Northern Line are strongly encouraged to check their journey in advance and consider alternative routes, including travelling via the Edgware branch where possible.

We recommend allowing extra time for travel and planning your route ahead of matchday.

Buy tickets for the next match

Screenshot 2025 12 03 at 11.30.30
03.12.25

Saracens Multi Academy Trust | Book Donation

Saracens Multi Academy Trust | Book Donation

It's the Saracens Multi Academy Trust Takeover Game on Saturday! Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens Broadfields are asking for donations of these specific books to help develop a love of reading among their primary school age pupils. Please bring a new or as-new copy of one of the following to the match against Clermont at

03.12.25
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 12 03 at 10.36.33
03.12.25

Record Breaking Ticket Sales Continue!

Record Breaking Ticket Sales Continue!

The sold out signs went up in record time at StoneX Stadium ahead of the match against Bath Rugby last weekend, and the momentum keeps on going with ticket sales at a record high. The visit of Stade Toulousain, the most successful team of all time in European rugby has now overtaken Bath and is

03.12.25
StoneX StoneX
