Travel Information | 6-7 December

Travel update for StoneX fixtures: 6–7 December

Supporters attending Saracens Men v ASM Clermont Auvergne on Saturday 6 December and Saracens Women v Loughborough Lightning on Sunday 7 December should be aware that there will be no Northern Line service between Archway and High Barnet or Mill Hill East for the duration of the weekend.

A replacement bus service will be in operation and standard London bus services will continue to run. Fans planning to travel via the Northern Line are strongly encouraged to check their journey in advance and consider alternative routes, including travelling via the Edgware branch where possible.

We recommend allowing extra time for travel and planning your route ahead of matchday.