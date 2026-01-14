Gallagher PREM Rds 11-18 Confirmed

The Gallagher PREM fixtures for the rest of the season have now been confirmed, with all games and broadcast information for Rounds 11 to 18 locked in as the league builds towards a compelling finale.

After the Six Nations, Sarries will restart their PREM campaign with a trip to the Champions Bath on Friday 20th March.

A week later is one of the biggest occasions of the season as the Original Club of North London head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Northampton Saints the visitors for The Showdown 6 in Association with StoneX.

The trip to Sale Sharks will place on Sunday 19th April, and then Leicester Tigers head to StoneX on the 25th.

Bristol Bears away on Saturday 9th May is followed by two home games against Gloucester and Harlequins, before the regular season draws to a close at Sandy Park on Saturday 6th June.

All Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick off simultaneously at 3pm on Saturday, June 6, ensuring a dramatic climax as teams battle for the remaining spots in the Play-offs.

The Play-off ties are scheduled for Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, and the Gallagher PREM Final 2026 will take place at 3pm on Saturday, June 20, at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Confirmed Fixtures:

Round 11 - Bath Rugby v Saracens - Friday 20th March - 19:45 - The Recreation Ground

Round 12 - Saracens v Northampton Saints - Saturday 28th March - 18:00 - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Round 13 - Sale Sharks v Saracens - Sunday 19th April - 15:00 - Corpacq Stadium

Round 14 - Saracens v Leicester Tigers - Saturday 25th April - 15:05 - StoneX Stadium

Round 15 - Bristol Bears v Saracens - Saturday 9th May - 17:30 - Ashton Gate

Round 16 - Saracens v Gloucester - Saturday 16th May - 18:30 - StoneX Stadium

Round 17 - Saracens v Harlequins - Saturday 30th May - 13:00 - StoneX Stadium

Round 18 - Exeter Chiefs v Saracens - Saturday 6th June - 15:00 - Sandy Park