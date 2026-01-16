Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Glasgow Warriors v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 4)

16.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 15 at 09.55.46
Saracens v Toulouse

Fergus Burke says Saracens Men must back up their historic victory against Stade Toulousain as they head in to their final Investec Champions Cup pool match in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Original Club of North London will travel North of the border knowing a win at Scotstoun against the Warriors could secure them top spot in the pool and an all-important home tie in the Round of 16.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the side that overcame Toulouse last Sunday. After making his 100th appearance for the club last weekend, Eroni Mawi continues at loosehead alongside Jamie George and Marcus Street, who both completed the full 80 minutes against the French champions.

The engine room also remains the same as club captain Maro Itoje continues alongside Hugh Tizard. Theo McFarland is at blindside with Argentinian Juan Martin Gonzalez on the openside. The one change in the pack comes at number eight, with British and Irish Lion Ben Earl coming into the fold at the base of the scrum.

The backline keeps the same half-back pairing, with Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke continuing to control proceedings in the playmaker roles. Outside of them in the centres, a double change sees Owen Farrell partner Lucio Cinti for the first time this season in the midfield.

After bagging a brace against Toulouse, Rotimi Segun will remain on the left wing in Scotland, with Max Malins joining him on the right. Elliot Daly will start at full-back.

The replacements feature a blend of youth and experience, with Marco Riccioni welcomed back into the fold, and Noah Caluori and Olly Hartley given the chance to impress from the bench.

Burke says the group know what a significant challenge they will face in Glasgow.

“The big thing is now backing it up against a team that is going so brilliantly as well. Glasgow are flying, a team full of internationals, in Glasgow they don't lose many there.

I personally think it's going to be potentially a greater challenge than what we had on the weekend. They're unbeaten in this competition and I think they're up there in the URC as well.

They've got a good core group of players and they play a good brand of rugby so full respect for what they're about.”

Saracens Men:

15 Elliot Daly
14 Max Malins
13 Lucio Cinti
12 Owen Farrell
11 Rotimi Segun
10 Fergus Burke
9 Ivan van Zyl
1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Theo McFarland
7 Juan Martin Gonzalez
8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield
17 Rhys Carre
18 Marco Riccioni
19 Andy Onyeama-Christie
20 Tom Willis
21 Charlie Bracken
22 Olly Hartley
23 Noah Caluori

Screenshot 2026 01 15 at 09.55.46
16.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Glasgow Warriors v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 4)

Fergus Burke says Saracens Men must back up their historic victory against Stade Toulousain as they head in to their final Investec Champions Cup pool match in Glasgow on Sunday. The Original Club of North London will travel North of the border knowing a win at Scotstoun against the Warriors could secure them top spot […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 08.34.11
14.01.26

Gallagher PREM Rds 11-18 Confirmed

The Gallagher PREM fixtures for the rest of the season have now been confirmed, with all games and broadcast information for Rounds 11 to 18 locked in as the league builds towards a compelling finale. After the Six Nations, Sarries will restart their PREM campaign with a trip to the Champions Bath on Friday 20th […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
England Red Roses Training Session
12.01.26

Seven selected for Red Roses camp

Having recovered from injury, Ella Wyrwas will join up with the Red Roses alongside six other Saracens in their latest camp. The scrum-half joins Marlie Packer, Kelsey Clifford, Rosie Galligan, Zoe Harrison, May Campbell and Jess Breach as Saracens representatives. It will be the first time a Red Roses squad has come together since winning the Women's […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Partners

See all partners
