TEAM NEWS | Glasgow Warriors v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 4)

Fergus Burke says Saracens Men must back up their historic victory against Stade Toulousain as they head in to their final Investec Champions Cup pool match in Glasgow on Sunday.

The Original Club of North London will travel North of the border knowing a win at Scotstoun against the Warriors could secure them top spot in the pool and an all-important home tie in the Round of 16.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made four changes to the side that overcame Toulouse last Sunday. After making his 100th appearance for the club last weekend, Eroni Mawi continues at loosehead alongside Jamie George and Marcus Street, who both completed the full 80 minutes against the French champions.

The engine room also remains the same as club captain Maro Itoje continues alongside Hugh Tizard. Theo McFarland is at blindside with Argentinian Juan Martin Gonzalez on the openside. The one change in the pack comes at number eight, with British and Irish Lion Ben Earl coming into the fold at the base of the scrum.

The backline keeps the same half-back pairing, with Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke continuing to control proceedings in the playmaker roles. Outside of them in the centres, a double change sees Owen Farrell partner Lucio Cinti for the first time this season in the midfield.

After bagging a brace against Toulouse, Rotimi Segun will remain on the left wing in Scotland, with Max Malins joining him on the right. Elliot Daly will start at full-back.

The replacements feature a blend of youth and experience, with Marco Riccioni welcomed back into the fold, and Noah Caluori and Olly Hartley given the chance to impress from the bench.

Burke says the group know what a significant challenge they will face in Glasgow.

“The big thing is now backing it up against a team that is going so brilliantly as well. Glasgow are flying, a team full of internationals, in Glasgow they don't lose many there.

I personally think it's going to be potentially a greater challenge than what we had on the weekend. They're unbeaten in this competition and I think they're up there in the URC as well.

They've got a good core group of players and they play a good brand of rugby so full respect for what they're about.”

Saracens Men:

15 Elliot Daly

14 Max Malins

13 Lucio Cinti

12 Owen Farrell

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Fergus Burke

9 Ivan van Zyl

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez

8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Rhys Carre

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Andy Onyeama-Christie

20 Tom Willis

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Olly Hartley

23 Noah Caluori