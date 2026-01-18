Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Glasgow Warriors 28-3 Saracens Men

18.01.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 18 at 18.22.58
Glasgow Warriors v Saracens

Saracens Men ended the pool stages of the Investec Champions Cup in defeat as they were beaten 28-3 by Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium.

The Original Club of North London did enough to qualify for the knockout stages thanks to their wins over Clermont Auvergne and Stade Toulousain, but the assignment in Glasgow was unsuccessful as they were defeated by a dominant Glasgow outfit.

Sarries started with positive intent right from the first whistle, Max Malins gathered Fergus Burke’s kick off and almost created a chance but for a knock on from the following phase.

A Glasgow lineout then resulted in Sarries holding up a maul and earning the ball back which was met by raucous cheers from the replacements.

Rotimi Segun almost got on the outside of Kyle Steyn with just six minutes gone as he showed his impressive pace but just as he cut inside the ball fumbled out of his grasp.

Another encouraging sign then followed as Lucio Cinti’s impeccable grubber kick trickled in to touch deep in the Glashow 22 to keep the hosts pinned back.

However, despite the good start it was Glasgow who struck first to take the lead after 10 minutes. Alex Craig broke through a tackle in the midfield and charged in to the 22, before the ball was recycled and eventually Ollie Smith stepped over the line for the first try of the evening. George Horne’s conversion made it 7-0 to the hosts.

To their credit though Sarries hit back five minutes later with a penalty from Owen Farrell to cut the deficit to four. A free kick at scrum time allowed them to go aerial and then they forced a penalty at the breakdown which Farrell made no mistake with to make it 7-3.

Juan Martin Gonzalez was then shown a yellow card for killing the ball right on the try line after Horne had gathered his chip and chase, and it looked like Glasgow would punish the visitors straight away with a lineout just five metres out but some outstanding maul defence with a man down earned an admirable turnover.

The Londoners were relying on their aerial game particulate from Ivan van Zyl to get them in the right areas, but it didn’t bear fruit in the way they wanted as Glasgow would strike again with 30 minutes played.

Front foot ball saw them edge towards the 22, and then a neat piece of interplay released Kyle Steyn who had a clear run to the line under the posts.

It got better for the hosts just a minute later, as Jack Dempsey’s thunderous break saw him enter the Sarries half and he had Horne on the inside who raced away to dot down under the posts as all of a sudden the Warriors had a 21-3 advantage.

Sarries knew they needed something before the break, and it almost arrived with 37 minutes gone as Segun’s brilliant break on the left wing made a two on one and he passed inside to van Zyl but he was dragged down just short of the line.

Elliot Daly then danced deep in to the Glasgow 22 and a neat one-two from Malins and Farrell almost got Sarries over the line, but the hosts managed to steal the ball and smash the ball out to lead 21-3 at half time.

Sarries had plenty of possession in the early stages of the second half as they looked to plot a route back in to the match. A fizzed wide pass from Farrell to Segun almost saw the winger go over in the corner, but a high tackle from Kyle Rowe saw the Warrior sin-binned to help the Saracens cause.

The missed opportunities summed up a frustrating evening for the Londoners though, as a string of lineouts in the 22 ended up in the hands of the Warriors who were being roared on by a raucous home crowd.

The visitors refused to give up and a strong carry from Olly Hartley threatened to get his side in to an encouraging position but Glasgow came away with the ball from the breakdown to clear.

Noah Caluori was sent to the sin-bin for an infringement on the Sarries line, and they were punished in the final play of game as Seb Stephen rumbled over from a maul to add further gloss to the scoreboard.

Dan Lancaster’s conversion was the final act as the Warriors confirmed a deserved victory at Scotstoun.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2026 01 18 at 18.22.58
18.01.26

MATCH REPORT | Glasgow Warriors 28-3 Saracens Men

Saracens Men ended the pool stages of the Investec Champions Cup in defeat as they were beaten 28-3 by Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium. The Original Club of North London did enough to qualify for the knockout stages thanks to their wins over Clermont Auvergne and Stade Toulousain, but the assignment in Glasgow was unsuccessful […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 15 at 09.55.46
16.01.26

TEAM NEWS | Glasgow Warriors v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 4)

Fergus Burke says Saracens Men must back up their historic victory against Stade Toulousain as they head in to their final Investec Champions Cup pool match in Glasgow on Sunday. The Original Club of North London will travel North of the border knowing a win at Scotstoun against the Warriors could secure them top spot […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 08.34.11
14.01.26

Gallagher PREM Rds 11-18 Confirmed

The Gallagher PREM fixtures for the rest of the season have now been confirmed, with all games and broadcast information for Rounds 11 to 18 locked in as the league builds towards a compelling finale. After the Six Nations, Sarries will restart their PREM campaign with a trip to the Champions Bath on Friday 20th […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton