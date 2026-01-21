Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Support the Next Generation at Saracens Sixth Form

21.01.26
In association with
Saracens Sixth Form offers something for everyone, with  three distinct pathways to suit all learning styles: A Levels, Pre-Apprenticeships, and T Levels.

Our T Level programmes in Health, Digital, and Business are incredibly successful, boasting a 100% pass rate with 90% of our students progressing to university.

We are now calling on the support of Sarries fans to host our Business and Digital students for placements this summer. Whether you can offer one week or up to five, you’ll be helping a future professional gain essential "real-world" skills.

Many fans and partners have already enjoyed positive experiences hosting students who live the values of discipline, hard work, honesty, and humility.

To find out more, please contact our Business Engagement Coordinator, Natasha Mowatt, at n.mowatt@saracenshigh.org

News

21.01.26

Next Gen | Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls

This matchday is all about the future of the club as Next Gen takes centre stage at StoneX Stadium for Saracens v Newcastle. We’re thrilled to welcome more than 1,800 players, coaches and families from our community clubs who are attending today’s game after competing in the second round of the Saracens Counties Cup. With […]

18.01.26

MATCH REPORT | Glasgow Warriors 28-3 Saracens Men

Saracens Men ended the pool stages of the Investec Champions Cup in defeat as they were beaten 28-3 by Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium. The Original Club of North London did enough to qualify for the knockout stages thanks to their wins over Clermont Auvergne and Stade Toulousain, but the assignment in Glasgow was unsuccessful […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
