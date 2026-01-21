Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Next Gen | Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls

21.01.26
In association with
Lock In 2 4X5

This matchday is all about the future of the club as Next Gen takes centre stage at StoneX Stadium for Saracens v Newcastle.

We’re thrilled to welcome more than 1,800 players, coaches and families from our community clubs who are attending today’s game after competing in the second round of the Saracens Counties Cup. With age groups ranging from U7s through to U14s, today is a brilliant celebration of grassroots rugby and the incredible energy, commitment and talent coming through our region.

The Saracens Counties Cup continues to be a cornerstone of our Next Gen pathway, giving young players the opportunity to compete, develop and experience a matchday atmosphere at a Premiership venue. Seeing so many young Saracens filling the stands in black and red is what the programme is all about – inspiring the next generation to dream big and stay in the game.

Universities 10s Festivals 🎓

Next Gen is proud to support the university game with two exciting Universities 10s Festivals coming up at StoneX Stadium.

The Men’s Universities 10s Festival will take place on 21st March, bringing together university teams from across the region for a day of fast-paced, competitive rugby.

The Women’s Universities 10s Festival will follow on 15th March, held ahead of Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury, providing a fantastic showcase of the women’s university game and a brilliant curtain-raiser to a big Allianz PWR fixture.

Both festivals offer student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a Premiership environment and continue their rugby journey within the Saracens pathway.

Post-Match: North London Lock In 🎶

The action doesn’t stop at the final whistle. The North London Lock In will be taking place post-game in the Oasis, with Grace George performing live straight after the match. It’s the perfect way to round off the day with music, atmosphere and the Saracens community coming together.

Looking Ahead: Showdown 6 & Touch Rugby

With just two weeks left of Early Bird bookings for Showdown 6, excitement is building for one of the biggest dates in the Saracens calendar. Adding to that excitement, we’re delighted to announce the Saracens Touch Competition, which will be held prior to the men’s game at Haringey Rhinos RFC. It’s a fantastic opportunity for players to get involved, enjoy fast-paced rugby and be part of a huge matchday occasion.

For more information on the Saracens Touch Competition, Universities 10s Festivals, or anything related to Next Gen, please contact nextgen@saracens.net.
For group ticket rates for Showdown 6, please contact community@saracens.net.

Enjoy the game, soak up the atmosphere, and thank you for being part of the Saracens family – the future is very bright. 🔴⚫

