Next Gen | Saracens v Newcastle Red Bulls

This matchday is all about the future of the club as Next Gen takes centre stage at StoneX Stadium for Saracens v Newcastle.

We’re thrilled to welcome more than 1,800 players, coaches and families from our community clubs who are attending today’s game after competing in the second round of the Saracens Counties Cup. With age groups ranging from U7s through to U14s, today is a brilliant celebration of grassroots rugby and the incredible energy, commitment and talent coming through our region.

The Saracens Counties Cup continues to be a cornerstone of our Next Gen pathway, giving young players the opportunity to compete, develop and experience a matchday atmosphere at a Premiership venue. Seeing so many young Saracens filling the stands in black and red is what the programme is all about – inspiring the next generation to dream big and stay in the game.

Universities 10s Festivals 🎓

Next Gen is proud to support the university game with two exciting Universities 10s Festivals coming up at StoneX Stadium.

The Men’s Universities 10s Festival will take place on 21st March, bringing together university teams from across the region for a day of fast-paced, competitive rugby.

The Women’s Universities 10s Festival will follow on 15th March, held ahead of Saracens v Gloucester-Hartpury, providing a fantastic showcase of the women’s university game and a brilliant curtain-raiser to a big Allianz PWR fixture.

Both festivals offer student-athletes the opportunity to compete in a Premiership environment and continue their rugby journey within the Saracens pathway.

Post-Match: North London Lock In 🎶

The action doesn’t stop at the final whistle. The North London Lock In will be taking place post-game in the Oasis, with Grace George performing live straight after the match. It’s the perfect way to round off the day with music, atmosphere and the Saracens community coming together.

Looking Ahead: Showdown 6 & Touch Rugby

With just two weeks left of Early Bird bookings for Showdown 6, excitement is building for one of the biggest dates in the Saracens calendar. Adding to that excitement, we’re delighted to announce the Saracens Touch Competition, which will be held prior to the men’s game at Haringey Rhinos RFC. It’s a fantastic opportunity for players to get involved, enjoy fast-paced rugby and be part of a huge matchday occasion.

For more information on the Saracens Touch Competition, Universities 10s Festivals, or anything related to Next Gen, please contact nextgen@saracens.net.

For group ticket rates for Showdown 6, please contact community@saracens.net.

Enjoy the game, soak up the atmosphere, and thank you for being part of the Saracens family – the future is very bright. 🔴⚫