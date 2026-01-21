Saracens Supporters Association | Newcastle Red Bulls (H)

The SSA is delighted to welcome everyone to StoneX Stadium for Round Ten of the Prem.

We particularly extend a welcome to the players, coaches and supporters of Newcastle Red Bulls and look forward to sharing an exciting afternoon of rugby.

SSA UPDATE

SSAway

Those who trekked up to Scotland last weekend may not have enjoyed the rugby result but XVIth Warrior (the official Glasgow Warriors Supporters group) provided excellent hospitality across the weekend. Saturday evening at The Old School House Pub saw teams of supporters engaging in hilarious games of ‘Donkey Darts’ and ‘Snakes and Ladders Darts’ accompanied by ample food and drink. The camaraderie continued Sunday with a meet up before the game; friendship was then paused for 80 minutes while our teams took to the pitch. Thank you to all involved in arranging the whole weekend.

The rest of the PREM fixtures have been announced, and David & Duncan are busy contacting clubs regarding tickets for away matches. Tickets have already been sourced for Round 11 at Bath (20th March) and we have negotiated an exclusive direct purchase link for SSA members. This will go live on Monday morning; look out for a #TicketFlash bulletin.

Sponsorship Events Prize Draws

Congratulations to Julie Hamilton and Karen Wright who won places to represent the SSA as Sponsors of Louie Johnson at Friday’s Captain’s Run. A chance to watch the team prepare for this weekend’s match against Newcastle Red Bulls and then join with players for Lunch.

The SSA also sponsors Akine Gondwe and there will be an opportunity for SSA members to enter the draw for Hospitality places when the Women play Gloucester-Hartpury in March. Look out for email information in February.

SSA Junior Shirt Exchange

To help keep younger Saracens fans in club colours when they grow out of their shirts, we are setting up the SSA Junior Shirt Exchange. Look out for information in upcoming newsletters and emails for the launch date and how SSA members can participate.

What Next?

With the Six Nations upon us the Men return to PREM Rugby Cup action: their first match is away at Newcastle (!) then they face Quins and Tigers at StoneX before heading slightly north to Saints to complete the Pool stage of the competition.

The Women restart their PWR campaign in February up at Leicester and then welcome Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs to StoneX.

Our Ticket Tuesday Emails contain lots of links and advice on obtaining tickets at the away matches.

ABOUT THE SSA…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

We aim to be an active, respected, and integrated member of the Saracens family and to maintain traditional values of friendship and camaraderie amongst rugby supporters.

COME AND SEE US…

Whether you’re a Newcastle supporter or a fellow Saracens fan do come and say hello to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Gazebo in The Oasis between the North & East Stands

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

FIND OUT MORE…

Check out our social media channels / listen to FEZcast

JOIN US …

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew