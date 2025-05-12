Get to know the new Senior Academy Intake

With 17 players having put pen to paper across the weekend, it’s time to get to know the Senior Academy Intake for the 2025/26 season.

Alan Poku

Poku already has international experience under his belt, the loosehead represented England in the U18 Six Nations Festival last month. Hailing from Bishop Wand, Poku will add a dynamic and powerful option to Mark McCall’s front row.

Alex Mason

With the ability to play across the backline, more specifically outside centre and fullback, Mason joins Saracens from Berkhamsted School following in the footsteps of Tobias Elliott.

Asa Stewart-Harris

Stewart-Harris has represented England at both U18 and U19 level in the last 12 months, captaining his club and country on occasions. A born leader, the St Albans School boy will hone his scrum half skills off experienced operators Gareth Simpson and Ivan Van Zyl in the senior side.

Ben Morrow

The full-back caught eyes at the recent London City Sevens event having spent his schooling years at Millfield School. Son of Phil Morrow, Ben has grown up at Saracens and will be given the chance to pull on the senior shirt in competitive action in the coming months.

Finn Keylock

Keylock joins from Bishop Wand having previously been a part of the London South Central academy. The fly-half has also been handed international honours touring to South Africa at the start of this season with the England U18 side.

Fraser Rawlins

Despite being waylaid with injury throughout most of this campaign, Rawlins more than proved his worth during the England U18 tour to South Africa last season bagging an impressive brace against Georgia. The centre played his school rugby for Haileybury having been a part of the Saracens set-up for his teenage years.

Gabriel Registe

Registe made an instant impact at the start of the U18 Premiership Rugby campaign picking up a try in the opening fixture against Bristol Bears. Since then, Registe has gone on to play for England at tight head whilst also graduating through Campion school.

Jack Murphy

Murphy has had difficulty with injury over the past few months but in a similar vein to Rawlins impressed heavily over the last year. Standing at 6”6 the second rower travelled on the tour to South Africa at the start of the season whilst also representing Colfe’s at schoolboy level.

Jack Marshall

Having captained the Saracens academy team through a successful U18 Premiership season, the back rower made his England U18 debut last August against Ireland. Studying at Campion, Marshall follows the likes of Maro Itoje having captained age-grade Saracens sides.

Mathis Dehauteur

Another rangy lock forward, Dehauteur had an eye catching U18 Academy rugby season. Having scored against Exeter in the first home fixture of the campaign.

Matthew Branch-Holland

A recent feature of the England U18s Six Nations Squad, Branch-Holland has been an integral cog in the success of the Saracens academy side of the last 12 months. With the ability to play across the back row, Branch-Holland will hope to continue his good form into his time with Saracens having completed his studies at Ravens Wood.

Noah Caluori

The winger joins from Mill Hill having impressed at School, Club and Country level during his time in the age-grade system. Saracens top try scorer for the U18 Premiership League, Caluori brings an exciting energy to the senior side.

Owen Gillett

Another player who can play across the front row, Felsted school boy Owen Gillett will sign for the Senior Academy after featuring across the U18 Premiership campaign.

Patrick Keaveney

Having been awarded player of the match in the Continental Tyres Schools Cup Final, Keaveney has impressed in a Harrow shirt as well as for Saracens in both half-back roles. Primarily a fly-half, Keaveney joins the squad fresh off a wonder score at Allianz Stadium in Harrow’s Schools Cup victory.

Ryan Jones

A fellow Mill Hill student, Jones has the ability to play multiple positions in the backline. Having found a place in the centres, Jones vice-captained the Saracens U18 squad that placed 3rd in this year’s Academy League.

Seva Kava

Seva Kava joins from Millfield School having represented Saracens and England age-grade sides over the last two years. Kava joins as an explosive winger with creative flair and an eye for the line.

Zac Finch

Finch joined the academy late on in his rugby career but has since shone out wide for Sarries. Having impressed in the Academy league, Finch has earnt caps in the U18 Six Nations festival scoring on his England U18 debut.