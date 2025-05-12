Next Up for Your Saracens

After today there are still two regular season games to be played by Mark McCall’s men. And they couldn’t be any tougher!

First up it is a trip to Franklin’s Gardens to meet last season’s Premiership champions Northampton Saints. They may not have enjoyed the most successful of domestic campaigns, but what they did in Dublin last weekend in beating Leinster on their own patch was miraculous – and earned them a third final appearance in the Investec Champions Cup final.

We will need as much support as possible for another crucial game in the bid to reach the playoffs. The game comes the week before the Saints march on the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for their Euro final.

Then we finish up hosting Bath – the week after they also appear in a European final in the Welsh capital in the EPCR Challenge Cup. They are top of the pile in the Premiership and have led the way for the majority of the season. Two massive matches at which Maro Itoje’s team will need maximum support.