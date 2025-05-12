Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Next Up for Your Saracens

12.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton saints v saracens gallagher premiership rugby play off semi final
Saracens v bath rugby gallagher premiership rugby

After today there are still two regular season games to be played by Mark McCall’s men. And they couldn’t be any tougher!

First up it is a trip to Franklin’s Gardens to meet last season’s Premiership champions Northampton Saints. They may not have enjoyed the most successful of domestic campaigns, but what they did in Dublin last weekend in beating Leinster on their own patch was miraculous – and earned them a third final appearance in the Investec Champions Cup final.

We will need as much support as possible for another crucial game in the bid to reach the playoffs. The game comes the week before the Saints march on the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for their Euro final.

Then we finish up hosting Bath – the week after they also appear in a European final in the Welsh capital in the EPCR Challenge Cup. They are top of the pile in the Premiership and have led the way for the majority of the season. Two massive matches at which Maro Itoje’s team will need maximum support.

News

See all news
Saracens v newcastle falcons

Get to know the new Senior Academy Intake

With 17 players having put pen to paper across the weekend, it’s time to get to know the Senior Academy Intake for the 2025/26 season. Alan Poku Poku already has international experience under his belt, the loosehead represented England in the U18 Six Nations Festival last month. Hailing from Bishop Wand, Poku will add a […]

12.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Northampton saints v saracens gallagher premiership rugby play off semi final

Next Up for Your Saracens

After today there are still two regular season games to be played by Mark McCall’s men. And they couldn’t be any tougher! First up it is a trip to Franklin’s Gardens to meet last season’s Premiership champions Northampton Saints. They may not have enjoyed the most successful of domestic campaigns, but what they did in […]

12.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v sale sharks gallagher premiership final

The Interview | 400 Up for Goodey!

For a man who first strode into the Saracens academy way back in 2006, Alex Goode has a great memory. Having this month celebrated his 37th birthday, the former England star can look back on a whole host of wonderful memories. On Saturday he made his 400th appearance for the ‘Men in Black’ – a […]

12.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross