The Interview | 400 Up for Goodey!

For a man who first strode into the Saracens academy way back in 2006, Alex Goode has a great memory. Having this month celebrated his 37th birthday, the former England star can look back on a whole host of wonderful memories.

On Saturday he made his 400th appearance for the ‘Men in Black’ – a milestone that Director of Rugby Mark McCall believes will never be threatened in the future. He also doubts there will ever be another Alex Goode again!

“We’ve been able to celebrate a few milestones in the past with players reaching 100, 200 and even 300 games in the past. Nobody has ever played 400 times – and there probably won’t be ever again,” said McCall.

“With Alex, it’s not just that he has played that number of times, but it is the influence he has had over his career. This is an amazing achievement and he is an exceptional player who really loves this club.

“He has a huge rugby IQ and he sees things before anyone else does. What people perhaps don’t see is the huge desire and will to win he possesses.

“There aren’t many people who have that and you really need it to be as competitive as he has been over such a long period of time.”

The numbers and achievement speak for themselves. He was names as the 2019 European Player of the Year and during his time at Saracens he has won six Premiership titles (2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2023 and three European Champions Cups (2016, 2017, 2019). He has come a long way since his competitive debut on this very day 17 years ago. Here is the breakdown of his milestone matches.

Game 1 – Saturday 10 May 2008, stadium:mk SARACENS 25 BRISTOL 20 A last minute try enabled Richard Hill to retire after 288 games for the club on a winning note. Kris Chesney, the previous club record holder with 338 appearances, also played in the game. Goode, making his debut at outside half three days after his 20th birthday, kicked 10 points.

Game 100 – Friday 24 February 2012, Sixways WORCESTER WARRIORS 16 SARACENS 11 A second straight defeat for the ‘Men in Black’ as Goode kicks two penalties.

Game 200 – Saturday 26 March 2016, Allianz Park SARACENS 36 EXETER CHIEFS 18 A big win in a battle between the top two as both Goode and Chris Wyles celebrated their 200th appearances for the club. Goode grabbed the first try – “The ball was then recycled to Goode, who showed some great agility to step back inside and spin his way over the line for his fourth try of the season – his third in his last three appearances.”

Game 300 – Friday 5 September 2020, Allianz Park SARACENS 18 WASPS28 Not a good day! Owen Farrell was sent off, picked up a six week ban and left Goode to play at No 10 in the Champions Cup quarter and semi finals.

Game 339 – Sunday 30 October 2022, StoneX Stadium SARACENS 33 SALE SHARKS 22 Goode scored a great try and scored 12 points as he overtook Kris Chesney as the club’s most capped player.

Game 400 – Saturday 10 May, StoneX Stadium SARACENS V NEWCASTLE FALCONS Another massive milestone for one of the greatest players to have worn the Saracens jersey.

“I can still remember those games. My hundredth game was at Worcester, my 200th I did with Chris Wyles against Exeter Chiefs at home - that was a great day and I was the first try scorer - 300 was during Covid and it was a pretty awful day because we lost at home,” said Goode.

“The 339th appearance, when I broke the record, was great because I was able to lead out the team with my son. And now we’ve finally got here to 400.

“Getting older and having a family has been incredibly special. My kids are everything to me and while I love rugby, my priorities have shifted over time. I get excited about sharing these memories with them.

“I was so desperate to win the final in 2023 against Sale so I could have a winning memory with Remy, my son. I am excited for that part particularly.”

A future without rugby, and in particular the Saracens community, is something that Goode has been contemplating without making a firm decision yet. “I always hope these youngsters are going to take my place, but all these freak athletes we have at the moment still need to remember it’s a thinking man’s game,” he added.

“I keep getting it wrong in that regard. I certainly can see the finish line, as much mentally as physically, and I’m ready for that. I’ve still got to make that decision, but it’s closer than I probably think. But I’m OK with that.”