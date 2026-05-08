Harvey Beaton re-signs for Saracens

Saracens are delighted to announce that tighthead prop Harvey Beaton has re-signed with the club.

A Saracens academy graduate, Beaton has progressed through the club pathway during his time in north London.

The former England Under 20 international joined the senior set up at 18, making an immediate impact by scoring on his European Challenge Cup debut against Edinburgh.

Since then, Beaton has spent a year on loan at Championship club Cornish Pirates, as well as spending time with partner club Ampthill, while also making his Gallagher PREM, European Champions Cup and PREM Cup debuts for the Men in Black.

At 25 years old, Beaton is excited to continue his development at his boyhood club.

“I feel privileged to re-sign with my boyhood club. I’ve learnt a lot during my time here and I’m excited to keep developing, playing a part in the team’s success going forward, and continuing to work with a great group in North London.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to retain Beaton at StoneX Stadium.

“We are thrilled that Harvey, another graduate of our outstanding academy, has chosen to extend his time at the club. He has patiently worked hard on developing his game and we are confident that his best days lie ahead.”