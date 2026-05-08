Harvey Beaton re-signs for Saracens

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Thatchers
Thatchers
Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partners

Harvey Beaton re-signs for Saracens

08.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Academy
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women

Saracens are delighted to announce that tighthead prop Harvey Beaton has re-signed with the club.

A Saracens academy graduate, Beaton has progressed through the club pathway during his time in north London.

The former England Under 20 international joined the senior set up at 18, making an immediate impact by scoring on his European Challenge Cup debut against Edinburgh.

Since then, Beaton has spent a year on loan at Championship club Cornish Pirates, as well as spending time with partner club Ampthill, while also making his Gallagher PREM, European Champions Cup and PREM Cup debuts for the Men in Black.

At 25 years old, Beaton is excited to continue his development at his boyhood club.

“I feel privileged to re-sign with my boyhood club. I’ve learnt a lot during my time here and I’m excited to keep developing, playing a part in the team’s success going forward, and continuing to work with a great group in North London.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to retain Beaton at StoneX Stadium.

“We are thrilled that Harvey, another graduate of our outstanding academy, has chosen to extend his time at the club. He has patiently worked hard on developing his game and we are confident that his best days lie ahead.”

News

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Bristol Bears v Saracens
09.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 26 - 41 Saracens Men (PREM R15)

Saracens held on to secure a vital five point victory after a thrilling contest at Ashton Gate. The Original Club of North London claimed a first half bonus point before surviving a tense final quarter in Bristol. The game started at a relentless pace, with Bristol applying pressure early on. After Tom Jordan launched a […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
08.05.26

We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

Throughout the summer, we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining the Saracens academy programme. We will be looking to assess players that will be in the following age groups next season – U15, U16 and U17. Successful applicants will be […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
08.05.26

Alec Clarey commits to Saracens

Saracens can confirm that experienced tight-head Alec Clarey will continue at Saracens for the 2026/27 season. The 32-year-old will head into his seventh season at the StoneX having put pen to paper once more with the Original Club of North London. Hailing from the Northeast, Clarey found his rugby break whilst at Hartpury College helping […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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