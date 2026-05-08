TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Vs Saracens (PREM R15)

Nick Isiekwe believes Saracens can achieve something special as they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol Bears in a Gallagher PREM play off shoot out as the run in begins.

Isiekwe starts on the blindside flank for the first time in over two years for Saracens, one of two changes the Men in Black make as they look to secure three league wins in a row against the West Country side.

Eroni Mawi who scored against Tigers last time out props down with Marcus Street either side of Jamie George in a strong front row combination. Captain Maro Itoje again partners Hugh Tizard, marking their fifth consecutive start together in the engine room. Isiekwe comes in on the blindside, with Ben Earl at openside flanker and Tom Willis at number eight.

Charlie Bracken continues at scrum half, with Scotland international Fergus Burke outside him at 10. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins line up together in the midfield once more. Gallagher PREM player of the month nominee Noah Caluori starts on the right wing, with Rotimi Segun on the left. Former Bristol player Max Malins completes the side at full back, looking to continue his strong form.

Theo McFarland is named on the bench after welcoming his first child on Sunday. Alec Clarey and Tobias Elliott also return to the match day squad having recovered from their respective injuries.

Isiekwe is excited to see what Saracens can deliver in Bristol.

“We are coming off the back of two very different wins which have taught us a lot as a group. Bristol is a tough place to go and this is a huge game in our push for the play offs, but we know what we are capable of and we are aiming to achieve something special.”

Saracens Men's team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Jamie George

3 Marcus Street

4 Maro Itoje

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Nick Isiekwe

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Olly Hartley

13 Nick Tompkins

14 Noah Caluori

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Rhys Carre

18 Alec Clarey

19 Theo McFarland

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Owen Farrell

23 Tobias Elliott