TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Vs Saracens (PREM R15)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Thatchers
Thatchers
Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Vs Saracens (PREM R15)

08.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Saracens v Leicester Tigers

Nick Isiekwe believes Saracens can achieve something special as they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol Bears in a Gallagher PREM play off shoot out as the run in begins.

Isiekwe starts on the blindside flank for the first time in over two years for Saracens, one of two changes the Men in Black make as they look to secure three league wins in a row against the West Country side.

Eroni Mawi who scored against Tigers last time out props down with Marcus Street either side of Jamie George in a strong front row combination. Captain Maro Itoje again partners Hugh Tizard, marking their fifth consecutive start together in the engine room. Isiekwe comes in on the blindside, with Ben Earl at openside flanker and Tom Willis at number eight.

Charlie Bracken continues at scrum half, with Scotland international Fergus Burke outside him at 10. Olly Hartley and Nick Tompkins line up together in the midfield once more. Gallagher PREM player of the month nominee Noah Caluori starts on the right wing, with Rotimi Segun on the left. Former Bristol player Max Malins completes the side at full back, looking to continue his strong form.

Theo McFarland is named on the bench after welcoming his first child on Sunday. Alec Clarey and Tobias Elliott also return to the match day squad having recovered from their respective injuries.

Isiekwe is excited to see what Saracens can deliver in Bristol.

“We are coming off the back of two very different wins which have taught us a lot as a group. Bristol is a tough place to go and this is a huge game in our push for the play offs, but we know what we are capable of and we are aiming to achieve something special.”

Saracens Men's team to play Bristol Bears:

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Jamie George
3 Marcus Street
4 Maro Itoje
5 Hugh Tizard
6 Nick Isiekwe
7 Ben Earl
8 Tom Willis
9 Charlie Bracken
10 Fergus Burke
11 Rotimi Segun
12 Olly Hartley
13 Nick Tompkins
14 Noah Caluori
15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan
17 Rhys Carre
18 Alec Clarey
19 Theo McFarland
20 Nathan Michelow
21 Ivan van Zyl
22 Owen Farrell
23 Tobias Elliott

News

See all news
Saracens v Bristol Bears
08.05.26

We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

Throughout the summer, we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining the Saracens academy programme. We will be looking to assess players that will be in the following age groups next season – U15, U16 and U17. Successful applicants will be […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
08.05.26

Alec Clarey commits to Saracens

Saracens can confirm that experienced tight-head Alec Clarey will continue at Saracens for the 2026/27 season. The 32-year-old will head into his seventh season at the StoneX having put pen to paper once more with the Original Club of North London. Hailing from the Northeast, Clarey found his rugby break whilst at Hartpury College helping […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
08.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Vs Saracens (PREM R15)

Nick Isiekwe believes Saracens can achieve something special as they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol Bears in a Gallagher PREM play off shoot out as the run in begins. Isiekwe starts on the blindside flank for the first time in over two years for Saracens, one of two changes the Men in Black […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton