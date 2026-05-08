Alec Clarey commits to Saracens

Saracens can confirm that experienced tight-head Alec Clarey will continue at Saracens for the 2026/27 season.

The 32-year-old will head into his seventh season at the StoneX having put pen to paper once more with the Original Club of North London.

Hailing from the Northeast, Clarey found his rugby break whilst at Hartpury College helping their senior side win promotion to National League One whilst catching the eye of Bristol Bears who brought the tighthead into their academy system.

From there, Clarey spent three years at Jersey Reds becoming one of the most in-form props in the second tier before picking up interest from Saracens for their season in the CHAMP.

Since then, Clarey has gone onto make nearly 100 appearances for the club in PREM Rugby Cup, European Champions Cup and Gallagher PREM action.

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is thrilled to keep Clarey in North London.

“Al has had a difficult time with injuries this season, but there is no doubting his value to the squad both on the pitch and off it. An infectious personality, Alec continues to show all the great qualities we would want from an experienced tighthead like himself. So, it’s great he can continue with the club into next season.”

Alec is delighted to stay at Saracens.

“Saracens has become a bit of a home away from home for me over the last seven years. It’s been amazing to be part of such a strong culture, so I’m really pleased to continue to work and be around this special group of players.”