We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!
Throughout the summer, we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining the Saracens academy programme.
We will be looking to assess players that will be in the following age groups next season – U15, U16 and U17.
Successful applicants will be invited to attend assessment sessions, with specific times, dates and locations communicated directly.
Players can apply by selecting their appropriate region and age grade via the links below. Applications will close on Friday 26 June.
Kent:
U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)
U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)
Essex:
U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)
U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)
Hertfordshire:
U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)
U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)
North London:
U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)