We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

Our nomination and selection framework is built around four key areas that help identify players with the potential to thrive within the Saracens pathway.

Game IQ – an individual’s understanding of the game, including their ability to attack space, decision making in running, passing and kicking, and how they work on and off the ball to impact matches.

Athleticism – an individual’s athletic potential and how they can physically impact games, including areas such as strength, acceleration, speed and change of direction.

Behaviours – high-performance behaviours that create opportunities to thrive and compete at the next level, including competitiveness, work ethic, discipline, coachability and resilience.

Game Skills – the fundamental skills needed to play the game, including catch and pass, tackling, breakdown work and ball carrying.