We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Thatchers
Thatchers
Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partners

We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

08.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
Saracens v Bristol Bears

Throughout the summer, we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining the Saracens academy programme.

We will be looking to assess players that will be in the following age groups next season – U15, U16 and U17.

Successful applicants will be invited to attend assessment sessions, with specific times, dates and locations communicated directly.

Our nomination and selection framework is built around four key areas that help identify players with the potential to thrive within the Saracens pathway.

Game IQ – an individual’s understanding of the game, including their ability to attack space, decision making in running, passing and kicking, and how they work on and off the ball to impact matches.

Athleticism – an individual’s athletic potential and how they can physically impact games, including areas such as strength, acceleration, speed and change of direction.

Behaviours – high-performance behaviours that create opportunities to thrive and compete at the next level, including competitiveness, work ethic, discipline, coachability and resilience.

Game Skills – the fundamental skills needed to play the game, including catch and pass, tackling, breakdown work and ball carrying.

Players can apply by selecting their appropriate region and age grade via the links below. Applications will close on Friday 26 June.

Kent:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

Essex:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

Hertfordshire:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

North London:

U15 (DOB between 01/09/2011 – 31/08/2012)

U16 (DOB between 01/09/2010 – 31/08/2011)

News

See all news
Saracens v Bristol Bears
08.05.26

We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

Throughout the summer, we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining the Saracens academy programme. We will be looking to assess players that will be in the following age groups next season – U15, U16 and U17. Successful applicants will be […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
08.05.26

Alec Clarey commits to Saracens

Saracens can confirm that experienced tight-head Alec Clarey will continue at Saracens for the 2026/27 season. The 32-year-old will head into his seventh season at the StoneX having put pen to paper once more with the Original Club of North London. Hailing from the Northeast, Clarey found his rugby break whilst at Hartpury College helping […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
08.05.26

TEAM NEWS | Bristol Bears Vs Saracens (PREM R15)

Nick Isiekwe believes Saracens can achieve something special as they travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol Bears in a Gallagher PREM play off shoot out as the run in begins. Isiekwe starts on the blindside flank for the first time in over two years for Saracens, one of two changes the Men in Black […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

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