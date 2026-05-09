MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 26 - 41 Saracens Men (PREM R15)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Thatchers
Thatchers
Thatchers have been making cider on Myrtle Farm for 120 years, across four generations. With over 550 acres of the finest apple-growing soil in Somerset, Thatchers can press 500 tonnes of apples per day to create their distinctive taste.
Hy-Pro
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 26 - 41 Saracens Men (PREM R15)

09.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears v Saracens
Bristol Bears v Saracens

Saracens held on to secure a vital five point victory after a thrilling contest at Ashton Gate. The Original Club of North London claimed a first half bonus point before surviving a tense final quarter in Bristol.

The game started at a relentless pace, with Bristol applying pressure early on. After Tom Jordan launched a difficult high ball into the Saracens backfield, the Bears capitalised on loose possession with a break deep into the Sarries 22. It did not take long for captain Fitz Harding to power over under the posts for the opening try inside three minutes.

A clever break from Olly Hartley immediately after the restart put Saracens back on the front foot, and a penalty soon followed in front of the posts which Fergus Burke converted to get the visitors on the board.

Repeated infringements from the home side gave Sarries the platform to strike again shortly after. Following a strong catch and drive deep inside the Bears 22, Tom Willis eventually forced his way over to put the North Londoners ahead.

Hugh Tizard was next to score after spotting a gap just inside the Bristol half. The second row powered over a few phases later as Saracens began to turn up the intensity.

Bristol responded well, earning a penalty that took them deep into the Saracens 22. From there, Harry Thacker broke away from a dominant driving maul to score unopposed.

Burke, who impressed throughout, helped create Saracens next try. His dummy from the line out opened up space for the fly half to surge through before offloading to Rotimi Segun, who crossed with ease.

Olly Hartley then produced a sharp step back inside to expose another gap in the Bristol defence before finding Max Malins in support. Malins flicked the ball inside to Ben Earl, who raced over for the bonus point score inside the opening 30 minutes.

Bristol hit back once again through Matias Moroni, who dived over to keep the hosts within touching distance heading into the closing stages of the half. However, Saracens had the final word before the break. Excellent handling from Jamie George close to the Bristol line created the opportunity for Burke to crash over in the corner for a deserved try.

The second half started brightly for the visitors, with Charlie Bracken nearly setting up Nick Tompkins in the opening five minutes before a smart interception from Moroni inside the 22 halted the attack.

The game then entered a period of stalemate, with neither side able to add to the scoreboard during the third quarter. However, a yellow card for Theo McFarland gave Bristol the opening they needed. After sustained pressure near the line, Van Rensburg produced a clever cross field kick for Ravouvou to finish in the corner. Maro Itoje was also shown a yellow card for an earlier infringement, compounding Saracens problems.

Ravouvou thought he had a second moments later, but the try was ruled out following a knock on in the build up. Saracens then managed to regain control, with Ravouvou himself sent to the sin bin for a challenge on Noah Caluori in the air.

Tobias Elliott eventually provided the decisive moment, intercepting a speculative Harry Randall pass on his own line before sprinting clear to score.

Saracens now return home for two huge play off deciding fixtures, beginning with Gloucester in seven days time. Tickets are available now for the clash in North London.

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Bristol Bears v Saracens
09.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 26 - 41 Saracens Men (PREM R15)

Saracens held on to secure a vital five point victory after a thrilling contest at Ashton Gate. The Original Club of North London claimed a first half bonus point before surviving a tense final quarter in Bristol. The game started at a relentless pace, with Bristol applying pressure early on. After Tom Jordan launched a […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
08.05.26

We’re Looking For The Next Generation Of Saracens!

Throughout the summer, we will be holding regionalised assessment sessions for players to demonstrate their attributes to our pathway coaches with the aim of joining the Saracens academy programme. We will be looking to assess players that will be in the following age groups next season – U15, U16 and U17. Successful applicants will be […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Harlequins v Saracens
08.05.26

Alec Clarey commits to Saracens

Saracens can confirm that experienced tight-head Alec Clarey will continue at Saracens for the 2026/27 season. The 32-year-old will head into his seventh season at the StoneX having put pen to paper once more with the Original Club of North London. Hailing from the Northeast, Clarey found his rugby break whilst at Hartpury College helping […]

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StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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