Calling On The Wolfpack

The Sarries family is proving that our culture transforms lives far beyond the rugby pitch.

There are now three Saracens schools in Barnet: Saracens High School, Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens Broadfields. Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) is driven by a vision of ‘enriching lives by developing lifelong learners who will thrive in life beyond school.’

The unsung heroes of this mission are the volunteers who serve as school governors. Many of whom are Sarries faithfuls, bringing Saracens values into the classroom.

In their role as ‘critical friends’ to school leaders, governors provide oversight and support to ensure every child thrives.

If you would like to make a positive impact on the lives of local children you could consider doing one of the following:

Speak to a Sarries governor to find out what is involved in school governance

Email clerk@saracenshigh.org to find out about current vacancies

Come and see for yourself: Get in touch to arrange a visit to one of our schools

Those who serve as governors find the role highly rewarding - knowing that their experience and skills are giving young Londonders brighter futures.