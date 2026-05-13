10 years on - Saracens Double Winning side reunite this weekend

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

10 years on - Saracens Double Winning side reunite this weekend

13.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Racing 92 v Saracens European Rugby Champions Cup Final
Racing 92 v Saracens European Rugby Champions Cup Final

Ten years on from one of rugby’s greatest domestic achievements, Saracens will welcome back several stars from the club’s iconic 2015/16 Premiership and European double winning side.

Richard Barrington, Kelly Brown, Will Fraser, Alex Goode, Alistair Hargreaves, Charlie Hodgson, Nils Mordt, Ben Ransom, Tim Streather, Chris Ashton and Chris Wyles are all expected to be in attendance when Saracens host Gloucester in a hugely important Gallagher PREM clash at StoneX Stadium this Saturday.

The reunion will give this legendary group the chance to come together once again and reflect on a remarkable campaign that cemented their place in club history. Just over ten years ago, Saracens completed the European and domestic double with a famous victory over Racing 92, securing the club’s first European crown and writing one of the greatest chapters in the sport’s modern era.

Current Saracens stars Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Owen Farrell all featured in that final in Lyon. Farrell scored all of Saracens’ points in testing conditions against a Racing 92 side inspired by Dan Carter, while Itoje announced himself on the world stage with a towering display that earned the then 21-year-old the Player of the Match award following a relentless 80 minute performance.

Saracens also became the first side in the competition’s history to win all nine matches on the way to lifting the trophy, underlining the dominance and consistency of a team that defined an era.

News

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Racing 92 v Saracens European Rugby Champions Cup Final
13.05.26

10 years on - Saracens Double Winning side reunite this weekend

Ten years on from one of rugby’s greatest domestic achievements, Saracens will welcome back several stars from the club’s iconic 2015/16 Premiership and European double winning side. Richard Barrington, Kelly Brown, Will Fraser, Alex Goode, Alistair Hargreaves, Charlie Hodgson, Nils Mordt, Ben Ransom, Tim Streather, Chris Ashton and Chris Wyles are all expected to be […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSC
12.05.26

Calling On The Wolfpack

The Sarries family is proving that our culture transforms lives far beyond the rugby pitch. There are now three Saracens schools in Barnet: Saracens High School, Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens Broadfields. Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) is driven by a vision of ‘enriching lives by developing lifelong learners who will thrive in life beyond […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears v Saracens
09.05.26

MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 26 - 41 Saracens Men (PREM R15)

Saracens held on to secure a vital five point victory after a thrilling contest at Ashton Gate. The Original Club of North London claimed a first half bonus point before surviving a tense final quarter in Bristol. The game started at a relentless pace, with Bristol applying pressure early on. After Tom Jordan launched a […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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