10 years on - Saracens Double Winning side reunite this weekend

Ten years on from one of rugby’s greatest domestic achievements, Saracens will welcome back several stars from the club’s iconic 2015/16 Premiership and European double winning side.

Richard Barrington, Kelly Brown, Will Fraser, Alex Goode, Alistair Hargreaves, Charlie Hodgson, Nils Mordt, Ben Ransom, Tim Streather, Chris Ashton and Chris Wyles are all expected to be in attendance when Saracens host Gloucester in a hugely important Gallagher PREM clash at StoneX Stadium this Saturday.

The reunion will give this legendary group the chance to come together once again and reflect on a remarkable campaign that cemented their place in club history. Just over ten years ago, Saracens completed the European and domestic double with a famous victory over Racing 92, securing the club’s first European crown and writing one of the greatest chapters in the sport’s modern era.

Current Saracens stars Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Owen Farrell all featured in that final in Lyon. Farrell scored all of Saracens’ points in testing conditions against a Racing 92 side inspired by Dan Carter, while Itoje announced himself on the world stage with a towering display that earned the then 21-year-old the Player of the Match award following a relentless 80 minute performance.

Saracens also became the first side in the competition’s history to win all nine matches on the way to lifting the trophy, underlining the dominance and consistency of a team that defined an era.