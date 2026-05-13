NEW Mental Health Awareness Week campaign: Bravery is in the Try

Saracens is supporting PREM Rugby and its official charity partner Mental Health UK to launch a new campaign to mark Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 (11–17 May) during Round 16 of the Gallagher PREM.

Centred on the message Bravery is in the Try, the campaign looks to show how bravery looks different for everyone. Bravery on the rugby pitch is visible, but some of the most important moments of courage in life are much quieter and less obvious. Like getting through the day, reaching out to ask for help, or showing up for someone else.

The campaign film shows how small actions like asking for help and showing up for a mate can have a real impact on our mental health.

Using authentic commentary from voice of the game, Nick Mullins, at the core of the film is a message of connection. Sending a message, asking for a chat, or checking how someone is really doing can seem small, but they are brave steps in supporting mental health.

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgRDil6HQ5g

Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at PREM Rugby, said; “Rugby is built on looking out for those around you, and this campaign brings that idea to life beyond the pitch. It highlights how small, everyday actions – whether it’s a conversation, a simple check-in, or just being present – can have a powerful impact on someone’s wellbeing. By using rugby as a platform, we’re encouraging you to carry that spirit into the stands and reach out to those around you.”

Support Mental Health UK

Please support Mental Health UK if you can by texting BRAVE to 70460 to donate £5 and support the charity’s vital services and programmes.

Visit www.mentalhealth-uk.org/prem-rugby/ to access support or resources to help manage your mental health or support others who may be struggling.