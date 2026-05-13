NEW Mental Health Awareness Week campaign: Bravery is in the Try

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

NEW Mental Health Awareness Week campaign: Bravery is in the Try

13.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Bristol Bears
Saracens v gloucester

Saracens is supporting PREM Rugby and its official charity partner Mental Health UK to launch a new campaign to mark Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 (11–17 May) during Round 16 of the Gallagher PREM.

Centred on the message Bravery is in the Try, the campaign looks to show how bravery looks different for everyone. Bravery on the rugby pitch is visible, but some of the most important moments of courage in life are much quieter and less obvious. Like getting through the day, reaching out to ask for help, or showing up for someone else.

The campaign film shows how small actions like asking for help and showing up for a mate can have a real impact on our mental health.

Using authentic commentary from voice of the game, Nick Mullins, at the core of the film is a message of connection. Sending a message, asking for a chat, or checking how someone is really doing can seem small, but they are brave steps in supporting mental health.

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zgRDil6HQ5g

Laylla Stanley, Strategic Lead – Social Impact and D&I at PREM Rugby, said; “Rugby is built on looking out for those around you, and this campaign brings that idea to life beyond the pitch. It highlights how small, everyday actions – whether it’s a conversation, a simple check-in, or just being present – can have a powerful impact on someone’s wellbeing. By using rugby as a platform, we’re encouraging you to carry that spirit into the stands and reach out to those around you.”

Support Mental Health UK

Please support Mental Health UK if you can by texting BRAVE to 70460 to donate £5 and support the charity’s vital services and programmes.

Visit www.mentalhealth-uk.org/prem-rugby/ to access support or resources to help manage your mental health or support others who may be struggling.

News

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Saracens v Bristol Bears
13.05.26

NEW Mental Health Awareness Week campaign: Bravery is in the Try

Saracens is supporting PREM Rugby and its official charity partner Mental Health UK to launch a new campaign to mark Mental Health Awareness Week 2026 (11–17 May) during Round 16 of the Gallagher PREM. Centred on the message Bravery is in the Try, the campaign looks to show how bravery looks different for everyone. Bravery […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Racing 92 v Saracens European Rugby Champions Cup Final
13.05.26

10 years on - Saracens Double Winning side reunite this weekend

Ten years on from one of rugby’s greatest domestic achievements, Saracens will welcome back several stars from the club’s iconic 2015/16 Premiership and European double winning side. Richard Barrington, Kelly Brown, Will Fraser, Alex Goode, Alistair Hargreaves, Charlie Hodgson, Nils Mordt, Ben Ransom, Tim Streather, Chris Ashton and Chris Wyles are all expected to be […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
DSC
12.05.26

Calling On The Wolfpack

The Sarries family is proving that our culture transforms lives far beyond the rugby pitch. There are now three Saracens schools in Barnet: Saracens High School, Saracens Bell Lane and Saracens Broadfields. Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT) is driven by a vision of ‘enriching lives by developing lifelong learners who will thrive in life beyond […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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