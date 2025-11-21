Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Introducing... 'The Breakdown'

21.11.25
In association with
Saracens unveil ‘The Breakdown’: A first in rugby, redefining Matchday Experience, Hospitality and Access.

A brand-new hospitality offering has landed, providing a matchday experience like never before at Saracens to give you unprecedented access to the action on the pitch and behind the scenes.

Hosted by a Saracens legend, the likes of Rugby World Cup winner Kyran Bracken and our most capped player Alex Goode in a newly designed box, this premium package blends five-star comfort with unique sporting access, creating a truly unforgettable day at StoneX Stadium.

A first in the Gallagher PREM, the private 20-seater box will give you inside knowledge before the game with a deep-dive analysis session hosted by the former scrum-half alongside a member of the Saracens coaching team.

Following this you will enjoy an incredible pitch walk experience and be guided through the warm-up with first hand viewing of the team preparing for kick off.

A radio link will be provided ahead of the game which will allow you a direct line to Saracens coaches who will be able to give real-time insight and updates throughout the match.

After the game, a member of the team will join to review the match, show where the game was won and lost, and of course join for selfies and autographs!

Not only will there be a fully stocked bar with a selection of beers, premium wines and soft drinks, you will enjoy a four-course gourmet dining experience before watching the game from 20 luxury padded seats.

Bracken, who is now distinguished within the sporting hospitality space after his glittered rugby career, says this is a one-of-a-kind offering.

This is something truly unique, not just in rugby, but across professional sport. The Breakdown gives supporters a genuine inside track into how we think, prepare, and adapt during a match. It’s the ultimate fan experience!”

Contact our hospitality team HERE to enquire about availability.

Buy tickets for the next match

