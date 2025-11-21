Introducing... 'The Breakdown'

Saracens unveil ‘The Breakdown’: A first in rugby, redefining Matchday Experience, Hospitality and Access.

A brand-new hospitality offering has landed, providing a matchday experience like never before at Saracens to give you unprecedented access to the action on the pitch and behind the scenes.

Hosted by a Saracens legend, the likes of Rugby World Cup winner Kyran Bracken and our most capped player Alex Goode in a newly designed box, this premium package blends five-star comfort with unique sporting access, creating a truly unforgettable day at StoneX Stadium.

A first in the Gallagher PREM, the private 20-seater box will give you inside knowledge before the game with a deep-dive analysis session hosted by the former scrum-half alongside a member of the Saracens coaching team.

Following this you will enjoy an incredible pitch walk experience and be guided through the warm-up with first hand viewing of the team preparing for kick off.

A radio link will be provided ahead of the game which will allow you a direct line to Saracens coaches who will be able to give real-time insight and updates throughout the match.

After the game, a member of the team will join to review the match, show where the game was won and lost, and of course join for selfies and autographs!

Not only will there be a fully stocked bar with a selection of beers, premium wines and soft drinks, you will enjoy a four-course gourmet dining experience before watching the game from 20 luxury padded seats.

Bracken, who is now distinguished within the sporting hospitality space after his glittered rugby career, says this is a one-of-a-kind offering.

“This is something truly unique, not just in rugby, but across professional sport. The Breakdown gives supporters a genuine inside track into how we think, prepare, and adapt during a match. It’s the ultimate fan experience!”

Contact our hospitality team HERE to enquire about availability.