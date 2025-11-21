TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Newcastle Red Bulls (PREM Cup R5)

Harry Wilson is anticipating a big challenge from visiting Newcastle as the second-rower captains a young Saracens side for the first time in the PREM Rugby Cup.

Having featured in every cup game so far this campaign, Wilson has been given the nod to skipper Saracens for the first time, leading out a team with an average age of 22 across the starting XV.

Saracens make eight changes to the side that beat Quins in the previous round on the road. Two of those swaps come in the front row as Eoghan Clarke replaces James Hadfield at hooker and Harvey Beaton joins Alex O’Driscoll at prop for his first start of the season.

The captaincy switches across the second row as Harry Wilson will lead out the North Londoners for the first time, alongside Olamide Sodeke who is fresh off a successful win over Spain for England A at the weekend.

Tayo Adegbemile is the only player to retain his place in the back row. Charlie West moves onto the openside with Nathan Michelow returning to Saracens action against Newcastle Red Bulls at number eight.

In the backline, Charlie Bracken moves back into a starting role alongside Louie Johnson, a tried and tested half back combination.

After both enjoyed impressive returns to Prem Cup action, Olly Hartley and Sam Spink start at the StoneX against Red Bulls in the midfield. Brandon Jackson also retains his place on the wing having bagged a brace against Harlequins, Angus Hall returns on the right wing from international duty with Luke Davidson awarded his first senior start for the club.

Samson Adejimi is in line to make his first Saracens appearance since October 2023 off the bench. Tietie Tuimauga also returns off the back of securing Samoa a World Cup spot. Ivan Van Zyl is back from injury amongst the replacements and Noah Caluori is back in North London fresh from international experience training with England.

Harry Wilson is anticipating a big clash against the Red Bulls as he leads the side out at StoneX Stadium this Saturday.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to lead the lads out on Saturday. We’ve got a great young group who are excited to put everything into a Saracens shirt. Newcastle will be another tough test so we want to take our game to the next level on Saturday.”

Saracens Men's team to play Newcastle Red Bulls:

1 Alex O’Driscoll

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Harvey Beaton

4 Harry Wilson (c)

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Tayo Adegbemile

7 Charlie West

8 Nathan Michelow

9 Charlie Bracken

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Angus Hall

15 Luke Davidson

Replacements:

16 Samson Adejimi

17 Lewis Young

18 Tietie Tuimauga

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Ivan van Zyl

22 Lucio Cinti

23 Noah Caluori