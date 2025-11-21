Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Black Friday is HERE

21.11.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Generic bf 16x9
Generic bf 4x5

Black Friday has arrived at Saracens with major savings across match tickets, hospitality and the club shop.

Whether you want to be at StoneX Stadium this December, enjoy a premium matchday experience or get ahead on Christmas shopping, there are significant offers available throughout the week.

MATCH TICKETS
50% OFF DECEMBER HOME MATCHES

Support the men in black for less this December with half price Silver and Gold tickets for both home fixtures. Saracens host ASM Clermont Auvergne in the Investec Champions Cup on Saturday 6 December, followed by Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership on Saturday 20 December. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout when booking online to redeem the offer.

BUY TICKETS TO SARACENS VS CLERMONT

BUY TICKETS TO SARACENS VS EXETER CHIEFS

25% OFF HOSPITALITY

Black Friday is the ideal time to elevate your matchday. Selected hospitality packages are now available with up to 25% off, including premium experiences in The Hundred Club and The Park or the option to enjoy the game from a private Executive Box.

Expect outstanding food, first class service and excellent views of the action. Offers are subject to availability and only available on specific matches, please click here to find out more details.

Prices shown online have already been discounted. BOOK ONLINE NOW or contact the team today at hospitality@saracens.net

SARACENS SHOP
UP TO 50% OFF

Throughout Black Friday week the Saracens Shop will feature a rotating selection of offers with savings of up to fifty percent. Look out each day for new discounts across a wide range of products including Christmas jumpers, The Original Club of North London collection and much more. It is the perfect opportunity to secure gifts or refresh your own Sarries wardrobe.

SHOP NOW

Terms and Conditions.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Generic bf 16x9
21.11.25

Black Friday is HERE

Black Friday has arrived at Saracens with major savings across match tickets, hospitality and the club shop. Whether you want to be at StoneX Stadium this December, enjoy a premium matchday experience or get ahead on Christmas shopping, there are significant offers available throughout the week. MATCH TICKETS50% OFF DECEMBER HOME MATCHES Support the men […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 11.51.33
20.11.25

Saracens: Setting new standards off the pitch

Saracens v Bath: Fastest ever sell-out at StoneX Stadium. Unprecedented social media performance. Record breaking merchandise sales. The brand evolution at Saracens has sent shockwaves throughout the rugby world and delivered record numbers as the club continue to capitalise on the momentum gained. The huge visit of the Champions Bath on Sunday 30th November has […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v bath rugby
19.11.25

Saracens Men's fixture against Bath SOLD OUT

Saracens are thrilled to announce that the top of the table Gallagher PREM clash Bath Rugby has sold out, becoming the fastest sell out in the club’s history. The demand has been incredible, and StoneX Stadium is set to be absolutely bouncing for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. With two sides […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton