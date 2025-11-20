Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Saracens: Setting new standards off the pitch

20.11.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 11.51.33
Saracens nail salon 2338 shoot 1 final
  • Saracens v Bath: Fastest ever sell-out at StoneX Stadium.
  • Unprecedented social media performance.
  • Record breaking merchandise sales.

The brand evolution at Saracens has sent shockwaves throughout the rugby world and delivered record numbers as the club continue to capitalise on the momentum gained.

The huge visit of the Champions Bath on Sunday 30th November has already sold out almost two weeks before the fixture, making it the fastest selling game ever at StoneX Stadium.

Demand has meant that the sold-out signs have already gone up for the meeting of two of England’s biggest clubs, and those looking to head to StoneX will need to act fast before the December matches against ASM Clermont and Exeter Chiefs follow suit.

The Women’s team have also seen record ticket sales, the London Derby against Harlequins attracted the biggest ever crowd for a women’s match at StoneX to welcome back the World Cup heroes. A first-of-its-kind partnership with ARKIVE Headcare as Official Self Care Partner also showcases the new era of commercial brands attracted via the club’s cultural relevancy.

Encouragingly, this cultural relevancy is translating into strong merchandise sales, with the new ‘Original Club of North London Capsule Collection’ proving to be the best-selling new range so far this season, with multiple products selling out in record time.

The Original Club of North London have hit new heights in their digital performance, with the strongest year-on-year growth of any rugby club in the world.

Average engagement has increased +118% from this time last year, showing the strongest year-on-year growth of any Club across the Premiership, URC & EPCR, and last week they topped the charts for the most views worldwide.

Views on the channels have tripled up to 11.5 million, representing 40% of the league wide growth. The transition to one of the most dominant rugby brands online from a previously mid-tier performer is helping rewrite their digital trajectory at the top of the sport.

The social media performance and now infamous match result content strands have gained attention from all over the rugby landscape, with England legend, Traitors star and former arch-rival Joe Marler weighing in with “this is mega, loving your work.”

Another former Quin and now media personality Ugo Monye says the brand evolution is exactly what the sport needs.

“What Saracens have done with their rebrand and social content has been outstanding.

It’s raw, vibrant, and it’s reflective of the community and people they represent.

That’s the future of rugby - moving from analogue to digital through content and social touch points.

If other clubs follow suit, the game will grow, new audiences will connect with it, and rugby will feel more alive than ever before.”

Rob Calder, Chief Growth Officer at PREM Rugby, agrees that Saracens are building something very powerful at StoneX.

“I love seeing strong brands in sport.

The work makes it crystal clear what Saracens stand for and where they are heading.

We want our Gallagher PREM clubs to show their full personality, and Sarries have a real opportunity to connect with existing fans and new audiences to grow across North London and beyond.”

As the club approaches its 150th year, the momentum created is steering the club towards a bright future at the forefront of the sport.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 11.51.33
20.11.25

Saracens: Setting new standards off the pitch

Saracens v Bath: Fastest ever sell-out at StoneX Stadium. Unprecedented social media performance. Record breaking merchandise sales. The brand evolution at Saracens has sent shockwaves throughout the rugby world and delivered record numbers as the club continue to capitalise on the momentum gained. The huge visit of the Champions Bath on Sunday 30th November has […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v bath rugby
19.11.25

Saracens Men's fixture against Bath SOLD OUT

Saracens are thrilled to announce that the top of the table Gallagher PREM clash Bath Rugby has sold out, becoming the fastest sell out in the club’s history. The demand has been incredible, and StoneX Stadium is set to be absolutely bouncing for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. With two sides […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 11 16 at 15.21.57
16.11.25

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 21-46 Saracens Men

Saracens Men got their first win in the PREM Rugby Cup this season after a dominant 46-21 victory over Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop. The Original Club of North London were in the ascendancy from start to finish, scoring eight tries in an impressive performance from a young group who showed how bright the future […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton