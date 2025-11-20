Saracens: Setting new standards off the pitch

Saracens v Bath: Fastest ever sell-out at StoneX Stadium.

Unprecedented social media performance.

Record breaking merchandise sales.

The brand evolution at Saracens has sent shockwaves throughout the rugby world and delivered record numbers as the club continue to capitalise on the momentum gained.

The huge visit of the Champions Bath on Sunday 30th November has already sold out almost two weeks before the fixture, making it the fastest selling game ever at StoneX Stadium.

Demand has meant that the sold-out signs have already gone up for the meeting of two of England’s biggest clubs, and those looking to head to StoneX will need to act fast before the December matches against ASM Clermont and Exeter Chiefs follow suit.

The Women’s team have also seen record ticket sales, the London Derby against Harlequins attracted the biggest ever crowd for a women’s match at StoneX to welcome back the World Cup heroes. A first-of-its-kind partnership with ARKIVE Headcare as Official Self Care Partner also showcases the new era of commercial brands attracted via the club’s cultural relevancy.

Encouragingly, this cultural relevancy is translating into strong merchandise sales, with the new ‘Original Club of North London Capsule Collection’ proving to be the best-selling new range so far this season, with multiple products selling out in record time.

The Original Club of North London have hit new heights in their digital performance, with the strongest year-on-year growth of any rugby club in the world.

Average engagement has increased +118% from this time last year, showing the strongest year-on-year growth of any Club across the Premiership, URC & EPCR, and last week they topped the charts for the most views worldwide.

Views on the channels have tripled up to 11.5 million, representing 40% of the league wide growth. The transition to one of the most dominant rugby brands online from a previously mid-tier performer is helping rewrite their digital trajectory at the top of the sport.

The social media performance and now infamous match result content strands have gained attention from all over the rugby landscape, with England legend, Traitors star and former arch-rival Joe Marler weighing in with “this is mega, loving your work.”

Another former Quin and now media personality Ugo Monye says the brand evolution is exactly what the sport needs.

“What Saracens have done with their rebrand and social content has been outstanding.

It’s raw, vibrant, and it’s reflective of the community and people they represent.

That’s the future of rugby - moving from analogue to digital through content and social touch points.

If other clubs follow suit, the game will grow, new audiences will connect with it, and rugby will feel more alive than ever before.”

Rob Calder, Chief Growth Officer at PREM Rugby, agrees that Saracens are building something very powerful at StoneX.

“I love seeing strong brands in sport.

The work makes it crystal clear what Saracens stand for and where they are heading.

We want our Gallagher PREM clubs to show their full personality, and Sarries have a real opportunity to connect with existing fans and new audiences to grow across North London and beyond.”

As the club approaches its 150th year, the momentum created is steering the club towards a bright future at the forefront of the sport.