Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens Men's fixture against Bath SOLD OUT

19.11.25
Saracens v bath rugby
Saracens v bath rugby

Saracens are thrilled to announce that the top of the table Gallagher PREM clash Bath Rugby has sold out, becoming the fastest sell out in the club’s history.

The demand has been incredible, and StoneX Stadium is set to be absolutely bouncing for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. With two sides in outstanding form, international stars returning, big moments and a huge atmosphere in North London. It is shaping up to be a blockbuster occasion.

A limited number of hospitality packages are still available for those looking to elevate their match day experience. General admission tickets may also be available for re-sale should the opportunity arise. Click the link to register your interest!

Supporters can also secure their seats for the final two home games of 2025, with tickets available for the visits of Clermont and Exeter Chiefs in December.

Buy tickets for the next match

16.11.25

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 21-46 Saracens Men

Saracens Men got their first win in the PREM Rugby Cup this season after a dominant 46-21 victory over Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop. The Original Club of North London were in the ascendancy from start to finish, scoring eight tries in an impressive performance from a young group who showed how bright the future […]

