Saracens Men's fixture against Bath SOLD OUT

Saracens are thrilled to announce that the top of the table Gallagher PREM clash Bath Rugby has sold out, becoming the fastest sell out in the club’s history.

The demand has been incredible, and StoneX Stadium is set to be absolutely bouncing for one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season. With two sides in outstanding form, international stars returning, big moments and a huge atmosphere in North London. It is shaping up to be a blockbuster occasion.

A limited number of hospitality packages are still available for those looking to elevate their match day experience.

