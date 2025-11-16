MATCH REPORT | Harlequins 21-46 Saracens Men

Saracens Men got their first win in the PREM Rugby Cup this season after a dominant 46-21 victory over Harlequins at The Twickenham Stoop.

The Original Club of North London were in the ascendancy from start to finish, scoring eight tries in an impressive performance from a young group who showed how bright the future is.

Sarries started with the bit between their teeth and crossed for their first try with just three minutes on the clock. Front foot ball was moved from right to left with some lovely hands in the midfield, and Sam Spink’s pass found Brandon Jackson on the left wing who ran clear from 20 metres to dive over in the corner.

Quins hit straight back though and got themselves in front after nine minutes. Sustained pressure in the 22 saw them get closer and closer, with Seb Driscoll eventually stretching over from close range to score. The conversion from Connor Slevin made it 7-5 to the hosts.

In almost identical style to the first try, Jackson went over again as the lead changed hands for a third time. Sarries went on the counter and Max Malins’ well-timed pass released Jackson who ran over the final defender to crash over in the corner. The conversion went wide, but the visitors were now 10-7 ahead.

Quins then had a spell of almost 10 minutes on the Sarries line, but this young Wolfpack defence showed their appetite with a brilliant defensive set which ended with them earning a penalty after soaking up multiple try scoring opportunities. Frank McMillan went within touching distance for Quins, but Malins and Tayo Adegbemile combined superbly to hold him up over the line.

They were then rewarded for the defensive intent as they went down the other end and scored a brilliant try to take control of the match. A kick ahead was somehow plucked out of the air by Jack Bracken, and he showed his incredible pace to race clear from 80 metres and score in the corner. The touchline conversion from Louie Johnson extended the lead to 10 points.

It got even better for the visitors just two minutes later as their fourth try arrived. A penalty was kicked to the corner and then Olly Hartley’s neat footwork saw him step two defenders and bundle over for a superb individual try.

They didn’t stop there as they went on the rampage before half time. Again a counter attack saw them race in to the 22, and Jack Bracken’s brilliant feet allowed him to step inside and dive over for his second as Sarries all of a sudden had a 29-7 lead at the break.

Quins started the second half well and looked to start a comeback when Jake Murray burst on to an offload and raced under the posts just five minutes after the restart to cut the lead to 15 points.

Sarries responded with their sixth try though on the 50 minute mark to take the ascendancy again. A lineout ball gave them a strong platform and then Sam Spink picked a great line and broke away from just outside the 22 to go under the posts. Johnson’s conversion made it 36-14.

The visitors flexed their muscles again on the hour for try number seven as a penalty was kicked to the corner and the rolling maul hammered over with Eoghan Clarke dotting down as they went over the 40 point mark.

Quins did respond as we entered the closing stages, a stolen lineout allowed Jimmy Staples to cross from just two metres out as they looked to hunt down a four-try bonus point.

Finn Keylock almost put more gloss on the scoreboard for Sarries as he pinned his ears back and looked to get over in the corner but he was dragged in to touch by the sweeping Quins defence.

Keylock did mark his debut with a try though, as with just five minutes left a lovely counter attack put him in space and he stepped his way to the line for a memorable moment.

Sarries then saw out the final minutes and ended the day with a morale-boosting win at the home of their biggest rivals.