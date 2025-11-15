MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 79 - 5 Leicester Tigers

Saracens Women continued their good run of form with a dominant win over Leicester Tigers in Round Four of the PWR. North London was treated to a 13 try thriller as the hosts put on a show against a winless Tigers outfit.

The game started as it would continue with an early score from the hosts. Multiple penalties from Leicester thrusted Sarries up the field and a formidable driving maul got Saracens within striking distance with Donna Rose striking off the back of the shove and forcing herself over the line.

Sarries second score came soon after this time thanks to good work from the backline. Intracate passing between Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson set fly-half Amelia MacDougall away in the corner for her second score of the league campaign. The third score came 10 minutes later and this time it was the forwards at their best again for Sarries. Another driving maul was clinical and Bryony Field got another score after touching down against Bristol Bears last weekend.

Leicester showed better signs for the remainder of the second half picking up some penalties and having chances in the Saracens 22, however they proved toothless when given the chance in the red zone. Instead Saracens went from one end of the pitch to the other and it was the former Tiger, Julia Omokhuale who crashed over from short range to get the bonus point try. Saracens then doubled down with another score just before the break, this time it was Georgia Evans who was the beneficiary of a driving maul demolition to get another before the break.

Ill-discipline cost Tigers early on into the second half as Morgan Richardson was shown an early yellow. This widened the floodgates as Sarries proceeded to score eight tries across the second 40. The first came from Tori Sellors who spotted a gap and sniped off the back of a driving maul. The next from Liz Crake just minutes later as one again Sarries forwards showed their dominance up front with a strong carry from close range leading to her score.

Poppy Cleall then got her first of the evening after a resilient Leicester defence couldn't handle the pressure any more relenting to a strong Cleall carry who ran in unopposed.

Sarah McKenna then scored on the hour mark, collecting the ball after a well-timed cross-field kick from Amelia MacDougall was gathered by Paige Farries and subsequently offloaded to the replacement centre. Leicester then conceded another yellow card as replacement Clodagh Dunne was given 1o minutes in the bin. This allowed for Sarries to put further pressure on, scoring through Amelia Tutt against her former side just minutes after Tigers went down to 14.

Poppy Cleall then scored another after a dominant carry from near the whitewash before Olivia Apps scored a worldie of a try running the ball 60 metres and beating plenty of defenders before racing into the corner to score a well deserved second PWR try in as many games.

Then in the final seconds of the game, Poppy Cleall picked down the blind in the corner to seal a hat-trick. A deserving moment for the number eight to round off proceedings at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens now head to Trailfinders in two weeks time before returning to North London for their Christmas clash with Loughborough Lightning. Tickets are available now!