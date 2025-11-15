Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 79 - 5 Leicester Tigers

15.11.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens women v leicester tigers women
Saracens women v leicester tigers women

Saracens Women continued their good run of form with a dominant win over Leicester Tigers in Round Four of the PWR. North London was treated to a 13 try thriller as the hosts put on a show against a winless Tigers outfit.

The game started as it would continue with an early score from the hosts. Multiple penalties from Leicester thrusted Sarries up the field and a formidable driving maul got Saracens within striking distance with Donna Rose striking off the back of the shove and forcing herself over the line.

Sarries second score came soon after this time thanks to good work from the backline. Intracate passing between Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson set fly-half Amelia MacDougall away in the corner for her second score of the league campaign. The third score came 10 minutes later and this time it was the forwards at their best again for Sarries. Another driving maul was clinical and Bryony Field got another score after touching down against Bristol Bears last weekend.

Leicester showed better signs for the remainder of the second half picking up some penalties and having chances in the Saracens 22, however they proved toothless when given the chance in the red zone. Instead Saracens went from one end of the pitch to the other and it was the former Tiger, Julia Omokhuale who crashed over from short range to get the bonus point try. Saracens then doubled down with another score just before the break, this time it was Georgia Evans who was the beneficiary of a driving maul demolition to get another before the break.

Ill-discipline cost Tigers early on into the second half as Morgan Richardson was shown an early yellow. This widened the floodgates as Sarries proceeded to score eight tries across the second 40. The first came from Tori Sellors who spotted a gap and sniped off the back of a driving maul. The next from Liz Crake just minutes later as one again Sarries forwards showed their dominance up front with a strong carry from close range leading to her score.

Poppy Cleall then got her first of the evening after a resilient Leicester defence couldn't handle the pressure any more relenting to a strong Cleall carry who ran in unopposed.

Sarah McKenna then scored on the hour mark, collecting the ball after a well-timed cross-field kick from Amelia MacDougall was gathered by Paige Farries and subsequently offloaded to the replacement centre. Leicester then conceded another yellow card as replacement Clodagh Dunne was given 1o minutes in the bin. This allowed for Sarries to put further pressure on, scoring through Amelia Tutt against her former side just minutes after Tigers went down to 14.

Poppy Cleall then scored another after a dominant carry from near the whitewash before Olivia Apps scored a worldie of a try running the ball 60 metres and beating plenty of defenders before racing into the corner to score a well deserved second PWR try in as many games.

Then in the final seconds of the game, Poppy Cleall picked down the blind in the corner to seal a hat-trick. A deserving moment for the number eight to round off proceedings at StoneX Stadium.

Saracens now head to Trailfinders in two weeks time before returning to North London for their Christmas clash with Loughborough Lightning. Tickets are available now!

14.11.25

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Vs Saracens (PRC R3)

Louie Johnson says Saracens are looking to take inspiration from the victory in this fixture last year when they head to face Harlequins in the next round of the PREM Rugby Cup. The fly-half kicked a dramatic last minute penalty against a vastly experienced Quins side as this young group took a huge stride forward, […]

