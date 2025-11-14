TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Vs Saracens (PRC R3)

Louie Johnson says Saracens are looking to take inspiration from the victory in this fixture last year when they head to face Harlequins in the next round of the PREM Rugby Cup.

The fly-half kicked a dramatic last minute penalty against a vastly experienced Quins side as this young group took a huge stride forward, and will be aiming to repeat that at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

Hugh Tizard will captain the club for the first time, and skippers a youthful Sarries outfit led by coaches James Tirrell and Rob Webber, showing the continued dedication to developing talent through the cup competition.

Alex O’Driscoll makes his first senior start for the club in competitive action as he partners Marcus Street in the front row, with James Hadfield named at hooker alongside them.

Tizard captains the side from the engine room alongside Harry Wilson. Tayo Adegbemile is also given his first competitive start for the club, having impressed with Loughborough University in recent weeks. He features at blindside alongside 20-year-old Reggie Hammick, with the formidable Tom Willis rounding off the back row.

Gareth Simpson starts at scrum half alongside Louie Johnson, who returns to the number ten shirt after some strong performances in the first block of PREM Cup action.

Midfield duo Olly Hartley and Sam Spink are back from injury after both returning to club action last week in the Champ for Ampthill.

The back-three sees Brandon Jackson return after scoring last time out against Newcastle Red Bulls, Jack Bracken is looking to continue his good form on the right, and Max Malins is back from Barbarians duty at full-back.

The bench could see two senior debuts, as Lewis Young and Finn Keylock are both named in the matchday squad for the first time.

Johnson says the squad are looking forward to another local derby.

“We’re very excited about playing Harlequins, our London rivals, in a big game for us. We want to show what we’re about as a young group and going away to The Stoop gives us that opportunity. Last year we had a memorable performance and it’s driving us to further that again on Sunday.”

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Alex O’Driscoll

2 James Hadfield

3 Marcus Street

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard (c)

6 Tayo Adegbemile

7 Reggie Hammick

8 Tom Willis

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Lewis Young

18 Alec Clarey

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Charlie West

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Luke Davidson

23 Finn Keylock