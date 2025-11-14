TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Vs Saracens (PRC R3)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
14.11.25
Louie Johnson says Saracens are looking to take inspiration from the victory in this fixture last year when they head to face Harlequins in the next round of the PREM Rugby Cup.

The fly-half kicked a dramatic last minute penalty against a vastly experienced Quins side as this young group took a huge stride forward, and will be aiming to repeat that at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday.

Hugh Tizard will captain the club for the first time, and skippers a youthful Sarries outfit led by coaches James Tirrell and Rob Webber, showing the continued dedication to developing talent through the cup competition.

Alex O’Driscoll makes his first senior start for the club in competitive action as he partners Marcus Street in the front row, with James Hadfield named at hooker alongside them.

Tizard captains the side from the engine room alongside Harry Wilson. Tayo Adegbemile is also given his first competitive start for the club, having impressed with Loughborough University in recent weeks. He features at blindside alongside 20-year-old Reggie Hammick, with the formidable Tom Willis rounding off the back row.

Gareth Simpson starts at scrum half alongside Louie Johnson, who returns to the number ten shirt after some strong performances in the first block of PREM Cup action.

Midfield duo Olly Hartley and Sam Spink are back from injury after both returning to club action last week in the Champ for Ampthill.

The back-three sees Brandon Jackson return after scoring last time out against Newcastle Red Bulls, Jack Bracken is looking to continue his good form on the right, and Max Malins is back from Barbarians duty at full-back.

The bench could see two senior debuts, as Lewis Young and Finn Keylock are both named in the matchday squad for the first time.

Johnson says the squad are looking forward to another local derby.

“We’re very excited about playing Harlequins, our London rivals, in a big game for us. We want to show what we’re about as a young group and going away to The Stoop gives us that opportunity. Last year we had a memorable performance and it’s driving us to further that again on Sunday.”

Saracens Men team to play Harlequins:

1 Alex O’Driscoll

2 James Hadfield

3 Marcus Street

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard (c)

6 Tayo Adegbemile

7 Reggie Hammick

8 Tom Willis

9 Gareth Simpson

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Sam Spink

14 Jack Bracken

15 Max Malins

Replacements:

16 Eoghan Clarke

17 Lewis Young

18 Alec Clarey

19 Kennedy Sylvester

20 Charlie West

21 Charlie Bracken

22 Luke Davidson

23 Finn Keylock

