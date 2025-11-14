TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Round 4)

Charlotte Wright Haley is keen to keep momentum high heading back to North London to face Leicester Tigers this weekend.

After a disappointing curtain raiser against the Circus, Sarries have now gone back to back in the league against Harlequins and Bristol Bears, giving the home side a chance to go three on the bounce against winless Tigers this Saturday.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made nine changes to the side that picked up five points at Shaftesbury Park last Sunday, two of which come in the front row. Liz Crake makes her first league start for Saracens at loosehead alongside Bryony Field, who scored off the bench against the Bears. The duo join Donna Rose at the front of the pack. Julia Omokhuale starts against her former side in the second row alongside Rosie Galligan in the engine room. Georgia Evans moves from number eight to blindside flanker, with Wright Haley making her first PWR league start in three years at seven. Poppy Cleall returns at number eight as co-captain to round off the forwards.

Saracens have named a young half back duo of Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall, who are reunited after a successful PWR Cup campaign combination. Emma Hardy also rejoins the midfield alongside the SIS October Player of the Month Sydney Gregson. There are changes on both wings, as Lotte Sharp makes her first start of the campaign, as does Paige Farries on the right. Jemma Jo Linkins keeps her starting spot at fullback.

The replacements are stacked with experience, with six internationals named on the bench, including World Cup winners Marlie Packer and co-captain May Campbell.

Wright Haley is looking forward to an exciting contest this Saturday at StoneX.

"We're in a good place after two strong wins but we have a chance to focus on ourselves again this weekend. Tigers are a young, fresh-faced side who will go all out so we have to be at our best to put in a good performance in front of a home crowd."

Saracens Women to play Leicester Tigers:

1. Liz Crake

2. Bryony Field

3. Donna Rose

4. Julia Omokhuale

5. Rosie Galligan

6. Georgia Evans

7. Charlotte Wright-Haley

8. Poppy Cleall (cc)

9. Tori Sellors

10. Amelia MacDougall

11. Lotte Sharp (cc)

12. Emma Hardy

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Paige Farries

15. Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16. May Campbell (cc)

17. Chloe Flanagan

18. Carmen Tremelling

19. Louise McMillan

20. Marlie Packer

21. Olivia Apps

22. Beth Blacklock

23. Sarah McKenna