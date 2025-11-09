MATCH REPORT | Bristol Bears 12-33 Saracens Women

Saracens Women made it back-to-back victories in the league after beating Bristol Bears 33-12 in a dominant display in the West Country.

Alex Austerberry’s side were at their physical best and deservedly secured a bonus point win with an impressive performance at Shaftesbury Park.

It was the hosts who made a fast start, and opened the scoring with nine minutes on the clock. A penalty from a huge scrum gave them field position, and then after going through the phases right on the line Ella Lovibond was on hand to bundle over for the first try of the afternoon.

Sarries hit straight back though, and two tries in quick succession earned them a well-deserved lead as we ended the first quarter.

A scrum just 10 metres from the line gave them perfect field position, and Olivia Apps continued her fine start to life in North London with a trademark snipe at the base and she dived straight under the posts. Zoe Harrison’s conversion gave them a 7-5 lead.

Jess Breach then almost got in on the act as she found herself in space on the left wing, but impressive defence dragged her in touch.

The lead grew with 19 minutes gone as a penalty was kicked to the corner, and from the rolling maul May Campbell was at the base to go over for try number two. A superb touchline conversion made it 14-5.

Bristol responded before the break though to get themselves back in to contention. They built towards the line and were rewarded for their patience as Evie Gallagher stretched over from close range to score under the posts. The conversion from Keira Bevan made it a two point game with 30 minutes gone.

Christiana Balogun was then sent to the sin-bin for the hosts though for some cynical play at the breakdown, and Sarries punished the hosts straight away with try number three.

The penalty was kicked to the corner, and then just as the maul looked to be powering over they shifted the ball to the right wing and Alysha Corrigan was there to dot down in the corner. Harrison’s excellent conversion made it 21-12 as the sides went down the tunnel at half time.

Sydney Gregson was sent to the sin-bin just after the break for a hair pull, and then Holly Phillips was also shown a yellow for the hosts as the game threatened to boil over.

Sarries were looking to land the killer blow and secure the bonus point, but the Bears defence was holding firm and managed to withstand a number of entries in to the 22.

The weather was starting to have a big impact on proceedings as the heavens opened, and Sarries impressively upped their physicality to eventually rumble over for their fourth try.

A penalty was kicked to the corner, and then a huge carry from Kelsey Clifford saw her burst through the defensive line and clatter over for the all-important score. Harrison was again on the money from the tee, as the lead grew to 28-12 with 15 minutes remaining.

Bristol rallied in the closing stages and looked to get back in contention, but they were met by a ferocious Wolfpack defence who refused to let up in typical Saracens fashion.

There was further gloss added to the scoreboard in the final play of the match, as Bryony Field burst down the wing and hammered over the line in the corner for try number five. The conversion went wide, but that was to be the final act as Saracens confirmed a huge victory in Bristol.