Ivan van Zyl to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm the departure of Ivan Van Zyl at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The South African scrum half will return to his homeland having amassed over 100 appearances in North London.

Van Zyl joined Saracens at the start of the 2020/21 campaign before quickly asserting himself as the first choice option the following year.

The scrum half scored a decisive try just two campaigns later at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as Saracens lifted the Gallagher PREM title against Sale Sharks in the final.

Since then, the Springbok has gone on to captain the club on numerous occasions in the Gallagher PREM and the Investec Champions Cup whilst also achieving 100 appearances for the Original Club of North London last season against Bath.

Van Zyl states he is forever grateful for his time at StoneX Stadium.

“Looking at the last five years as a whole, it’s not always been easy, but it has been so worth it.

Being a centurion for this great club, winning the Gallagher PREM and captaining this side on the odd occasion is something I am very proud of. For me and my family, Saracens will always have a special place in our hearts. I am leaving here with no regrets and peace in my heart knowing that I gave this place and the people everything I had while I was here.

I want to thank my wife for sacrificing so much so I can play for this club. This will always be Olivia’s first home, and the first team she saw her dad play for. Thank you!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked the Springbok for his efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“Ivan has been an integral part of the squad since joining the club in 2021. From scoring tries in Premiership finals to captaining the side on numerous occasions, he has consistently led by example both on and off the field.

Ivan’s commitment to the club and the standards he sets every day have made a huge impact across the group, and we thank him for everything he has contributed during his time here.

Everyone at the club wishes Ivan and his family all the very best as they return to South Africa.”