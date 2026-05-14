Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Ivan van Zyl to leave Saracens

14.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears v Saracens
Gloucester v Saracens

Saracens can confirm the departure of Ivan Van Zyl at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The South African scrum half will return to his homeland having amassed over 100 appearances in North London.

Van Zyl joined Saracens at the start of the 2020/21 campaign before quickly asserting himself as the first choice option the following year.

The scrum half scored a decisive try just two campaigns later at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham as Saracens lifted the Gallagher PREM title against Sale Sharks in the final.

Since then, the Springbok has gone on to captain the club on numerous occasions in the Gallagher PREM and the Investec Champions Cup whilst also achieving 100 appearances for the Original Club of North London last season against Bath.

Van Zyl states he is forever grateful for his time at StoneX Stadium.

“Looking at the last five years as a whole, it’s not always been easy, but it has been so worth it.

Being a centurion for this great club, winning the Gallagher PREM and captaining this side on the odd occasion is something I am very proud of. For me and my family, Saracens will always have a special place in our hearts. I am leaving here with no regrets and peace in my heart knowing that I gave this place and the people everything I had while I was here.

I want to thank my wife for sacrificing so much so I can play for this club. This will always be Olivia’s first home, and the first team she saw her dad play for. Thank you!”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall thanked the Springbok for his efforts in a Saracens shirt.

“Ivan has been an integral part of the squad since joining the club in 2021. From scoring tries in Premiership finals to captaining the side on numerous occasions, he has consistently led by example both on and off the field.

Ivan’s commitment to the club and the standards he sets every day have made a huge impact across the group, and we thank him for everything he has contributed during his time here.

Everyone at the club wishes Ivan and his family all the very best as they return to South Africa.”

News

See all news
Bristol Bears v Saracens
14.05.26

Ivan van Zyl to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm the departure of Ivan Van Zyl at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The South African scrum half will return to his homeland having amassed over 100 appearances in North London. Van Zyl joined Saracens at the start of the 2020/21 campaign before quickly asserting himself as the first choice option the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
14.05.26

Theo McFarland Departs Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Theo McFarland will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season to take up an opportunity in France. The Samoa international will depart the Original Club of North London after five seasons with Saracens. Having joined from the United States in 2021, McFarland quickly established himself as a world […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v northampton saints
13.05.26

Supporter Services Update

We are currently experiencing technical issues affecting our Supporter Services phone lines and email inboxes. Please bear with us while we work to resolve the issue. We will respond to all calls and emails as soon as possible once service is restored. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton