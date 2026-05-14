Theo McFarland Departs Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Theo McFarland will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season to take up an opportunity in France.

The Samoa international will depart the Original Club of North London after five seasons with Saracens. Having joined from the United States in 2021, McFarland quickly established himself as a world class operator, becoming a key figure in the Saracens pack and playing a pivotal role in the club’s PREM title success.

During his time at StoneX Stadium, McFarland developed into an elite international forward, earning captaincy honours for Samoa last year and building an impressive body of domestic and international experience in black and red.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to McFarland’s impact at the club.

“Theo joined the club five years ago and has developed tremendously during his time here. Through his dedication, professionalism and hard work both on and off the pitch, he has grown into an outstanding rugby player and athlete.

It has been a pleasure to watch his progression, not only as a player but also as a person. Over the years we have seen Theo become a valued part of the club and he has always carried himself with humility, care and complete dedication in everything he does. He has been a joy to have around the environment, and we wish Theo and his family every success for the future.”

McFarland reflected fondly on his time in North London.

“I have absolutely loved my time here. The people, the memories and everything that comes with being part of this club.

Thank you to everyone connected to Saracens for the support over the last five years. I am proud and grateful to have been part of this special place.

I will continue to give everything I have in these final few games and help finish the season strongly.

Faafetai tele lava.”