Theo McFarland Departs Saracens

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Castore
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Greene King IPA
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners

Theo McFarland Departs Saracens

14.05.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
Sale Sharks v Saracens Premiership Rugby 2026 Photo: Juan Gasparini

Saracens can confirm that Theo McFarland will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season to take up an opportunity in France.

The Samoa international will depart the Original Club of North London after five seasons with Saracens. Having joined from the United States in 2021, McFarland quickly established himself as a world class operator, becoming a key figure in the Saracens pack and playing a pivotal role in the club’s PREM title success.

During his time at StoneX Stadium, McFarland developed into an elite international forward, earning captaincy honours for Samoa last year and building an impressive body of domestic and international experience in black and red.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall paid tribute to McFarland’s impact at the club.

“Theo joined the club five years ago and has developed tremendously during his time here. Through his dedication, professionalism and hard work both on and off the pitch, he has grown into an outstanding rugby player and athlete.

It has been a pleasure to watch his progression, not only as a player but also as a person. Over the years we have seen Theo become a valued part of the club and he has always carried himself with humility, care and complete dedication in everything he does. He has been a joy to have around the environment, and we wish Theo and his family every success for the future.”

McFarland reflected fondly on his time in North London.

“I have absolutely loved my time here. The people, the memories and everything that comes with being part of this club.

Thank you to everyone connected to Saracens for the support over the last five years. I am proud and grateful to have been part of this special place.

I will continue to give everything I have in these final few games and help finish the season strongly.

Faafetai tele lava.”

News

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Bristol Bears v Saracens
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Ivan van Zyl to leave Saracens

Saracens can confirm the departure of Ivan Van Zyl at the end of the 2025/26 campaign. The South African scrum half will return to his homeland having amassed over 100 appearances in North London. Van Zyl joined Saracens at the start of the 2020/21 campaign before quickly asserting himself as the first choice option the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Leicester Tigers
14.05.26

Theo McFarland Departs Saracens

Saracens can confirm that Theo McFarland will leave the club at the end of the 2025/26 season to take up an opportunity in France. The Samoa international will depart the Original Club of North London after five seasons with Saracens. Having joined from the United States in 2021, McFarland quickly established himself as a world […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v northampton saints
13.05.26

Supporter Services Update

We are currently experiencing technical issues affecting our Supporter Services phone lines and email inboxes. Please bear with us while we work to resolve the issue. We will respond to all calls and emails as soon as possible once service is restored. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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