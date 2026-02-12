Jermain Ainsley signs for Saracens

Saracens are pleased to confirm the signing of prop Jermaine Ainsley from Lyon ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Born and raised in New Zealand, Ainsley moved to Western Australia in pursuit of an opportunity to establish himself in the professional game. He represented Western Australia at Under 20 Level and went on to feature for the Western Force A side.

Ainsley made his first Super Rugby appearance in Round One against the Melbourne Rebels and featured in nine of the Force’s fifteen matches that season, starting one of them.

Following the Western Force’s exclusion from Super Rugby, Ainsley joined the Melbourne Rebels in 2018. He later signed an extended deal with the club, committing his future in Melbourne through to the end of the 2020 season before returning to New Zealand representing the Highlanders until 2023.

Since then, the tighthead has moved over to France playing for Lyon in the Top 14 for the past two seasons before making the move over to the StoneX.

On the international scene, Ainsley has also represented the Māori All Blacks starting in back-to-back victories against Japan at tighthead.

Ainsley will now bring his international experience to North London, and is excited to link up with Saracens ahead of the 2026/27 season.

“I’m really looking forward to joining Saracens. I’m really grateful to get an opportunity to play for a club with such a rich history, great players, loyal fans and a great reputation.

My family are all really excited to be heading to London for the next chapter. Bring on 26/27!”

Director of Rugby, Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Ainsley to the club.

“Jermain is an experienced player who will be a great addition to the squad. He is a powerful scrummager and has great ability around the pitch so we are looking forward to seeing him in a Saracens shirt.”