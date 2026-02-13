Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Bristol Bears Women (PWR R11)

13.02.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women
Leicester Tigers Women v Saracens Women

Tori Sellors starts for Saracens as the Original Club of North London return to home action for the first time in nine weeks.

StoneX Stadium hosts PWR action for the first time in 2026 as Saracens make their long awaited return against Bristol Bears.

Sellors keeps her place from the trip to Leicester Tigers last weekend, in which Sarries well and truly dusted off the proverbial cobwebs from their mid season break with an 81 0 victory at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The front row sees one change from the Tigers fixture as Kelsey Clifford joins May Campbell and Donna Rose in an all international line up at the front of the scrum.

After scoring her first PWR try last weekend, Jodie Verghese keeps her place alongside Scotland international Louise McMillan in the second row.

The back row is also unchanged as Georgia Evans and Julia Omokhuale man the flanks, with Marlie Packer continuing at number eight.

Sellors starts at scrum half with Zoe Harrison once again at stand off. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy both continue in the midfield after impressing against the Tigers last weekend.

Sydney Gregson returns from illness to start on the right wing, with Lotte Sharp on the left. Having scored four tries last time out, Jess Breach keeps her place at fullback.

There are welcome returns on the bench for Gabrielle Senft and Olivia Apps, who come back from international duty on the SVNS circuit. Deborah Wills could also make an appearance against her former side after returning from injury last weekend.

Sellors is keen to get back out in front of a buzzing StoneX Stadium.

“It’s exciting to be back at the StoneX after two months away. The break did us good, but after a strong win on the road last weekend, we will want to back it up in front of a good home crowd this Sunday.”

Saracens Women’s team to play Bristol Bears Women:

1 Kelsey Clifford
2 May Campbell
3 Donna Rose
4 Louise McMillan
5 Jodie Verghese
6 Georgia Evans
7 Julia Omokhuale
8 Marlie Packer

9 Tori Sellors
10 Zoe Harrison
11 Lotte Sharp
12 Sophie Bridger
13 Emma Hardy
14 Sydney Gregson
15 Jess Breach

Replacements:

16 Bryony Field
17 Liz Crake
18 Carmen Tremelling
19 Gabrielle Senft
20 Poppy Cleall
21 Olivia Apps
22 Amelia MacDougall
23 Deborah Wills

Screenshot 2026 02 13 at 09.12.44
13.02.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Leicester Tigers (PRC - Rd 7)

Nathan Michelow will once again lead an exciting Saracens side into a must win PREM Rugby Cup fixture against Leicester Tigers this Saturday in North London. After a tough loss at StoneX Stadium last weekend, Michelow is looking for a big response from the side he will skipper in NW4 against pool leaders Leicester in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2026 02 11 at 10.45.31
12.02.26

Jermain Ainsley signs for Saracens

Saracens are pleased to confirm the signing of prop Jermaine Ainsley from Lyon ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Born and raised in New Zealand, Ainsley moved to Western Australia in pursuit of an opportunity to establish himself in the professional game. He represented Western Australia at Under 20 Level and went on to feature for […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
