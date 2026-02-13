TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Bristol Bears Women (PWR R11)

Tori Sellors starts for Saracens as the Original Club of North London return to home action for the first time in nine weeks.

StoneX Stadium hosts PWR action for the first time in 2026 as Saracens make their long awaited return against Bristol Bears.

Sellors keeps her place from the trip to Leicester Tigers last weekend, in which Sarries well and truly dusted off the proverbial cobwebs from their mid season break with an 81 0 victory at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

The front row sees one change from the Tigers fixture as Kelsey Clifford joins May Campbell and Donna Rose in an all international line up at the front of the scrum.

After scoring her first PWR try last weekend, Jodie Verghese keeps her place alongside Scotland international Louise McMillan in the second row.

The back row is also unchanged as Georgia Evans and Julia Omokhuale man the flanks, with Marlie Packer continuing at number eight.

Sellors starts at scrum half with Zoe Harrison once again at stand off. Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy both continue in the midfield after impressing against the Tigers last weekend.

Sydney Gregson returns from illness to start on the right wing, with Lotte Sharp on the left. Having scored four tries last time out, Jess Breach keeps her place at fullback.

There are welcome returns on the bench for Gabrielle Senft and Olivia Apps, who come back from international duty on the SVNS circuit. Deborah Wills could also make an appearance against her former side after returning from injury last weekend.

Sellors is keen to get back out in front of a buzzing StoneX Stadium.

“It’s exciting to be back at the StoneX after two months away. The break did us good, but after a strong win on the road last weekend, we will want to back it up in front of a good home crowd this Sunday.”

Saracens Women’s team to play Bristol Bears Women:

1 Kelsey Clifford

2 May Campbell

3 Donna Rose

4 Louise McMillan

5 Jodie Verghese

6 Georgia Evans

7 Julia Omokhuale

8 Marlie Packer

9 Tori Sellors

10 Zoe Harrison

11 Lotte Sharp

12 Sophie Bridger

13 Emma Hardy

14 Sydney Gregson

15 Jess Breach

Replacements:

16 Bryony Field

17 Liz Crake

18 Carmen Tremelling

19 Gabrielle Senft

20 Poppy Cleall

21 Olivia Apps

22 Amelia MacDougall

23 Deborah Wills