MATCH REPORT | Gloucester-Hartpury 40 - 14 Saracens Women (PWR R1)

Saracens started off their league campaign with a defeat on the road against reigning champions Gloucester-Hartpury.

The Circus performed well in front of a home crowd taking an early lead that Saracens could not come back from. Tries from May Campbell and Amelia MacDougall in the second half were all Sarries had to show in a disappointing first run out despite a successful cup campaign.

The hosts started the game on the front foot with a try in the early stages. After a blunder in the backfield gave Gloucester a scrum from 10 metres out, the Circus made the most of it. Strong carries from their pack set up the chance for Maud Muir to crash under the sticks for their first score of the afternoon.

They doubled down on their lead just minutes later, successive penalties put pressure on the North Londoners as GH continued to kick to the corner. The sustained pressure soon relented as the hosts used their driving maul to good effect touching down for their second score inside 10 minutes.

The third score came five minutes later. Once again the penalty tally stacked up against the away side, Natasha Hunt spotted a chance to flash the ball out to Jade Shekells who span out of a tackle to cross the whitewash, giving the Circus a 19 point lead half way through the half.

Saracens did show signs of life late on in the half, a good break from Sydney Gregson was followed up with one from Marlie Packer. The momentum took Sarries into the Gloucester 22, but the Originals were unable to come out with any points in the first half.

Gloucester-Hartpury wasted little time in the second half to get on the scoresheet. Sam Monaghan managed to cross the whitewash five minutes after the whistle. This time however there was an instant response from the away side. After an initial looping pass from Zoe Harrison set Beth Blacklock away, Saracens traveled well up field with some strong carries. May Campbell soon crashed over from close range to score her first of the season.

However, Gloucester responded well and more penalties gave them the field position to use their driving maul, to great effect. Kelsey Jones found her way over the whitewash once more. Another try followed for the Circus through Tatyana Heard as the centre crossed under the sticks from close range to rack up 40 points for the hosts.

The visitors did get another say however. After gaining field position through successive penalties, the forwards got to work making good ground in the red zone. The score was finished off however through the backline as Sellors flung the ball out to Zoe Harrison who found Amelia MacDougall in the corner.

Saracens return to StoneX next weekend for a massive match and a chance to return to winning ways. Tickets are selling FAST for the London Derby next Sunday, get them here before they're gone.