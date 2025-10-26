Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Six Saracens named in England Autumn Squad

26.10.25
Six Saracens players have been named in England's squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Theo Dan, Jamie George and Nick Isiekwe will also be joined by Noah Caluori who has gained his first call-up after his incredible start to the season.

Elliot Daly will also join the squad to continue his rehabilitation.

The 36-player squad is made up of 19 forwards and 17 backs.

“Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

“Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world.”

England’s clash with the Wallabies is followed by home fixtures at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina.

