Six Saracens named in England Autumn Squad

Six Saracens players have been named in England's squad for the upcoming Autumn Nations Series.

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Theo Dan, Jamie George and Nick Isiekwe will also be joined by Noah Caluori who has gained his first call-up after his incredible start to the season.

Elliot Daly will also join the squad to continue his rehabilitation.

The 36-player squad is made up of 19 forwards and 17 backs.

“Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

“Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world.”

England’s clash with the Wallabies is followed by home fixtures at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, against Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina.

