The London Derby 2025 | Head to Heads

With tensions rising ahead of a well anticipated London Derby in the PWR, here are some of the latest match ups to keep an eye out for this Sunday, as Quins travel to the Original Club of North London.

Jess Breach vs Ellie Kildunne

Known as the ‘Cowboy duo,’ Breach and Kildunne are set to come head to head in the backfield in this weekend’s derby. The co podcasters are both looking to break the line and put some points on the board to lead their teams in the PWR campaign.

Tori Sellors vs Lucy Packer

Fresh from signing a new deal with Sarries, Sellors will be looking to showcase her sharp pass and intelligence around the breakdown. Lucy Packer returns to Harlequins with World Cup winning experience having featured in every game the Red Roses had. With this, it is expected that both Sellors and Packer will be keen to give a passing and kicking masterclass to lead their respective clubs.

Zoe Harrison vs Lagi Tuima

After an immense kicking performance through the World Cup, Harrison will be hot footing through the Quins backfield and looking for space in the backfield. With Tuima’s outstanding defensive pressure, there will be high stakes as to who is breaking the line to put their team in the winning position.

Poppy Cleall vs Jade Konkel

The battle of the back rowers, both raring to put their bodies on the line for their teams. With a packed out home crowd from Saracens this weekend, expect huge defensive efforts from two competitive leaders, including an eager captain in Konkel. Be sure to expect the pair to be hot on each other’s heels in the forwards this weekend.

May Campbell vs Connie Powell

After scoring her first try of the season last week against Gloucester Hartpury, Campbell will be looking to crash over the line once again in front of a large home crowd. Both players will be keen to continue their good form and battle it out from the front of the pack for London bragging rights this weekend.

With tickets starting from just £5, you will not want to miss out on the chance to watch these rivalries come face to face at the London Derby this weekend.