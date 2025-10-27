Saracens welcome ARKIVE Headcare as Official Self Care Partner

Saracens is excited to welcome ARKIVE Headcare as the new Official Self Care Partner of our Women’s team.

With an inspiring new era about to start in Women’s Rugby after the Red Roses’ successful World Cup campaign in front of record crowds and record broadcast viewers, Saracens will now kick of the new PWR season with ARKIVE on board.

ARKIVE Headcare is salon-quality haircare from industry renowned hair stylist & founder Adam Reed, who has gained international recognition with four salons and a range of runway shows.

Our Women’s players will become ambassadors for ARKIVE and both organisations will work in collaboration on an influencer strategy to help elevate our athletes.

Shared content across both teams and media interviews will kick off the partnership, and then products will be available around StoneX Stadium on Women’s match days, starting with the huge London derby against Harlequins on Sunday 2nd November.

Flo Williams, Creative Director at Saracens is delighted to welcome ARKIVE on board.

“As Saracens enter a new era, shaping a brand that reaches beyond rugby, we’re proud to partner with ARKiVE- a modern, culturally relevant brand that is on a mission to do things differently.

A haircare brand that prefers the term headcare, ARKIVE’s focus on supporting the whole person perfectly aligns with the identity of our women’s team, proud to celebrate who they are both on and off the pitch.

Together, we’re excited to create content that celebrates our evolved brand and the individuality of our players. And not to mention, never needing to remember shampoo and conditioner for post match again!”

Adam Reed, Founder of ARKIVE Headcare is excited by the partnership.

“Mental well-being has always been at the centre of ARKIVE. Partnering with the pioneering players of Saracens Women’s Rugby Club, who I deeply admire, brings Headcare to life in a space that celebrates authenticity, empowerment, and community – refining what Headcare truly means in sport.”