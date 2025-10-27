Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens welcome ARKIVE Headcare as Official Self Care Partner

27.10.25
In association with
Arkive x saracens hero shots lockups 04

Saracens is excited to welcome ARKIVE Headcare as the new Official Self Care Partner of our Women’s team.

With an inspiring new era about to start in Women’s Rugby after the Red Roses’ successful World Cup campaign in front of record crowds and record broadcast viewers, Saracens will now kick of the new PWR season with ARKIVE on board.

ARKIVE Headcare is salon-quality haircare from industry renowned hair stylist & founder Adam Reed, who has gained international recognition with four salons and a range of runway shows.

Our Women’s players will become ambassadors for ARKIVE and both organisations will work in collaboration on an influencer strategy to help elevate our athletes.

Shared content across both teams and media interviews will kick off the partnership, and then products will be available around StoneX Stadium on Women’s match days, starting with the huge London derby against Harlequins on Sunday 2nd November.

Flo Williams, Creative Director at Saracens is delighted to welcome ARKIVE on board.

“As Saracens enter a new era, shaping a brand that reaches beyond rugby, we’re proud to partner with ARKiVE- a modern, culturally relevant brand that is on a mission to do things differently.

A haircare brand that prefers the term headcare, ARKIVE’s focus on supporting the whole person perfectly aligns with the identity of our women’s team, proud to celebrate who they are both on and off the pitch.

Together, we’re excited to create content that celebrates our evolved brand and the individuality of our players. And not to mention, never needing to remember shampoo and conditioner for post match again!”

Adam Reed, Founder of ARKIVE Headcare is excited by the partnership.

“Mental well-being has always been at the centre of ARKIVE. Partnering with the pioneering players of Saracens Women’s Rugby Club, who I deeply admire, brings Headcare to life in a space that celebrates authenticity, empowerment, and community – refining what Headcare truly means in sport.”

In association with
StoneX
In association with
StoneX
In association with
StoneX
In association with
StoneX
