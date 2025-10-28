Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

The Braid Maidens heading to the London Derby

28.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester hartpury women's v saracens women's 181
Gloucester hartpury women's v saracens women's 142

The Braid Maidens are coming to StoneX Stadium ahead of Saracens’ opening home game against Harlequins in the PWR.

The official hair braiders to the 2025 World Cup winners, the Red Roses, are coming to NW4 ahead of the London Derby this weekend. The skilled team of Braid Maidens were the official partners to the Red Roses during the World Cup this summer, as well as other respective sports teams around the UK. Ahead of this weekend’s game, the Braid Maidens will be at StoneX offering their talented service to all supporters.

Off the back of the World Cup, Georgia Evans proudly represented Wales wearing pink bows in her hair. After facing controversy in the media, Saracens proudly stand with Georgia and encourage others to do the same. With this, the first 50 in line to visit the Braid Maidens on Sunday will get the chance to have their very own signed bow from Georgia herself.

The Braid Maidens will be at the Oasis from 1:30 until 3pm ahead of kick off. Don’t miss out on the chance to show your support and get styled for the big game.

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester hartpury women's v saracens women's 181
28.10.25

The Braid Maidens heading to the London Derby

The Braid Maidens are coming to StoneX Stadium ahead of Saracens’ opening home game against Harlequins in the PWR. The official hair braiders to the 2025 World Cup winners, the Red Roses, are coming to NW4 ahead of the London Derby this weekend. The skilled team of Braid Maidens were the official partners to the […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 27 at 15.01.35
27.10.25

Saracens welcome ARKIVE Headcare as Official Self Care Partner

Saracens is excited to welcome ARKIVE Headcare as the new Official Self Care Partner of our Women’s team. With an inspiring new era about to start in Women’s Rugby after the Red Roses’ successful World Cup campaign in front of record crowds and record broadcast viewers, Saracens will now kick of the new PWR season […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Gloucester hartpury women's v saracens women's 176
27.10.25

The London Derby 2025 | Head to Heads

With tensions rising ahead of a well anticipated London Derby in the PWR, here are some of the latest match ups to keep an eye out for this Sunday, as Quins travel to the Original Club of North London. Jess Breach vs Ellie Kildunne Known as the ‘Cowboy duo,’ Breach and Kildunne are set to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton