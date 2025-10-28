The Braid Maidens heading to the London Derby

The Braid Maidens are coming to StoneX Stadium ahead of Saracens’ opening home game against Harlequins in the PWR.

The official hair braiders to the 2025 World Cup winners, the Red Roses, are coming to NW4 ahead of the London Derby this weekend. The skilled team of Braid Maidens were the official partners to the Red Roses during the World Cup this summer, as well as other respective sports teams around the UK. Ahead of this weekend’s game, the Braid Maidens will be at StoneX offering their talented service to all supporters.

Off the back of the World Cup, Georgia Evans proudly represented Wales wearing pink bows in her hair. After facing controversy in the media, Saracens proudly stand with Georgia and encourage others to do the same. With this, the first 50 in line to visit the Braid Maidens on Sunday will get the chance to have their very own signed bow from Georgia herself.

The Braid Maidens will be at the Oasis from 1:30 until 3pm ahead of kick off. Don’t miss out on the chance to show your support and get styled for the big game.