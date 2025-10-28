Sarries trio selected to play Australia

Maro Itoje will captain England against Australia in their Quilter Nations Series opener this Saturday at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Jamie George and Ben Earl join Itoje in the starting XV for Steve Borthwick's side as they look to start their Autumn tests on the front foot.

The match marks a significant milestone for Luke Cowan-Dickie, who is set to win his 50th England cap from the bench, having made his debut against France in 2015.

It will also be the first England appearance at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for Guy Pepper and Henry Pollock.

“We’re excited to begin our Quilter Nations Series campaign against Australia and to test ourselves against a strong, in-form side,” said Borthwick.

“Australia have had four months together, so it’ll be a great challenge for us first up. We’ve worked hard with the time we’ve had, and the players can’t wait to play in front of a passionate home crowd.

“It’s another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a team.”

On Cowan-Dickie’s 50-cap milestone, Borthwick added:

“Luke is a fierce competitor who gives absolutely everything every time he pulls on an England shirt. Reaching 50 caps is a reflection of his consistency, resilience and commitment to the team over many years. We couldn’t be prouder of his achievement.”

England’s clash with the Wallabies is followed by home fixtures at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

England team to play Australia:

15 Freddie Steward

14 Tom Roebuck

13 Tommy Freeman

12 Fraser Dingwall

11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

10 George Ford

9 Alex Mitchell

1 Fin Baxter

2 Jamie George

3 Joe Heyes

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Ollie Chessum

6 Guy Pepper

7 Sam Underhill

8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie

17 Ellis Genge

18 Will Stuart

19 Alex Coles

20 Tom Curry

21 Henry Pollock

22 Ben Spencer

23 Fin Smith