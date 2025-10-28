Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Sarries trio selected to play Australia

28.10.25
England V Scotland Guinness Six Nations 2025
England V Australia Autumn Nations Series 2025

Maro Itoje will captain England against Australia in their Quilter Nations Series opener this Saturday at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Jamie George and Ben Earl join Itoje in the starting XV for Steve Borthwick's side as they look to start their Autumn tests on the front foot.

The match marks a significant milestone for Luke Cowan-Dickie, who is set to win his 50th England cap from the bench, having made his debut against France in 2015.

It will also be the first England appearance at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham for Guy Pepper and Henry Pollock.

“We’re excited to begin our Quilter Nations Series campaign against Australia and to test ourselves against a strong, in-form side,” said Borthwick.

“Australia have had four months together, so it’ll be a great challenge for us first up. We’ve worked hard with the time we’ve had, and the players can’t wait to play in front of a passionate home crowd.

“It’s another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a team.”

On Cowan-Dickie’s 50-cap milestone, Borthwick added:

“Luke is a fierce competitor who gives absolutely everything every time he pulls on an England shirt. Reaching 50 caps is a reflection of his consistency, resilience and commitment to the team over many years. We couldn’t be prouder of his achievement.”

England’s clash with the Wallabies is followed by home fixtures at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

England team to play Australia:

15 Freddie Steward
14 Tom Roebuck
13 Tommy Freeman
12 Fraser Dingwall
11 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso
10 George Ford
9 Alex Mitchell
1 Fin Baxter
2 Jamie George
3 Joe Heyes
4 Maro Itoje (c)
5 Ollie Chessum
6 Guy Pepper
7 Sam Underhill
8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie
17 Ellis Genge
18 Will Stuart
19 Alex Coles
20 Tom Curry
21 Henry Pollock
22 Ben Spencer
23 Fin Smith

 

