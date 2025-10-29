Saracens Supporters Association | The London Derby

Welcome, from the SSA, to THE LONDON DERBY; on Sunday we extend a warm welcome to the players, coaches and supporters from Quins and look forward to sharing an afternoon of great rugby.

With International players back on duty this match is a chance to see not only a significant number of our World Cup winning Red Roses but also many other talented women who took part. It was fantastic to see 19 Saracens players, and one coach, taking part in the competition.

COME AND SEE US…

Come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Umbrella on the Main Plaza near the entrance to The Olympic Bar.

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

SSA UPDATE

Quiz Night Returns – Wednesday 19th November

Emails have been sent out for this year’s quiz night; get your team together; sign up; start swotting up; be in with a chance to win whilst supporting the great work done by The Saracens Foundation and enjoying the famous StoneX Curry!

Sponsored Players

At their last home game Saracens successfully defended their title and again lifted the PWR Cup. The SSA has been sponsoring members of the women’s team since 2017 and this result was a fitting send off for Bryony Cleall, one of our former sponsored players.

This year we are continuing our sponsorship of Akina Gondwe and Louie Johnson. Both were fantastic at interacting with the SSA last year and we look forward to seeing and hearing more from them in the months ahead. The SSA will continue to offer members the chance to enter ballots to attend sponsors' events as these opportunities arise during the season. Look out for e-mails in due course!

FEZCast – the answer to Mid-week rugby withdrawal symptoms.

Listen to our weekly FEZcast for news and views from the Women’s team and around the Saracens Family. Head to the SSA website. www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast to find Amelia MacDougall, Joia Bennett, Mark McCall, Charlie Hodgon amongst others.

You can also check out our other social media channels: Saracens Supporters Association on Facebook; @sarriessupport on X and ssa_racens on Instagram.

SSAway

Do you want to support the Women on the road? SSAway is here to help you. Our Ticket Tuesday emails offer advice and support to help SSA members buy tickets for both women’s and men’s away matches.

SSA Junior Shirt Exchange

To help keep younger Saracens fans in club colours when they grow out of their shirts, we are launching the SSA Junior Shirt Exchange. Check out our last newsletter for more information or chat to the SSA committee members at our base today.

What’s on this season? SSA Events 2025/26

September An Evening with Alex Goode

November Quiz Night

Feb/Mar. Springtime Special

May/ June. Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

Early Season Get Together

Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX

Women’s’ Sponsor event in W Club @StoneX

Captains’ Lunch @StoneX

Men’s Sponsor event @ Training Ground

July SSA AGM @StoneX

ABOUT THE SSA… How to Join…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

The SSA arranges social events, often offering the chance to meet players and coaches.

SSAway organises ticket allocations for away games and offers advice on how to obtain seats when this isn’t possible as well as arranging pre match meet ups for the traveling support.

As sponsor of both a Men’s and a Women’s player we are invited to the special sponsor events organised by the club; the SSA places at these events are put out to members via ballots.

Members receive a regular newsletter and an annual SSA Badge. The SSA also sponsors The Track Club, part of the Saracens Foundation.

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew