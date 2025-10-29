Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners

Saracens Supporters Association | The London Derby

29.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 15.51.24
Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 15.52.08

Welcome, from the SSA, to THE LONDON DERBY; on Sunday we extend a warm welcome to the players, coaches and supporters from Quins and look forward to sharing an afternoon of great rugby.

With International players back on duty this match is a chance to see not only a significant number of our World Cup winning Red Roses but also many other talented women who took part. It was fantastic to see 19 Saracens players, and one coach, taking part in the competition.

COME AND SEE US… 

Come and say ‘hello’ to the Saracens Supporters Association. We can be found under our SSA Umbrella on the Main Plaza near the entrance to The Olympic Bar.

We will be at there until 30 minutes before kick-off before heading off to charge our glasses, meet up with friends and get to our seats or favourite standing spot ready to cheer on the players as they run out.

SSA UPDATE

Quiz Night Returns – Wednesday 19th November

Emails have been sent out for this year’s quiz night; get your team together; sign up; start swotting up; be in with a chance to win whilst supporting the great work done by The Saracens Foundation and enjoying the famous StoneX Curry!

Sponsored Players

At their last home game Saracens successfully defended their title and again lifted the PWR Cup. The SSA has been sponsoring members of the women’s team since 2017 and this result was a fitting send off for Bryony Cleall, one of our former sponsored players.

This year we are continuing our sponsorship of Akina Gondwe and Louie Johnson. Both were fantastic at interacting with the SSA last year and we look forward to seeing and hearing more from them in the months ahead. The SSA will continue to offer members the chance to enter ballots to attend sponsors' events as these opportunities arise during the season. Look out for e-mails in due course!

FEZCast – the answer to Mid-week rugby withdrawal symptoms.

Listen to our weekly FEZcast for news and views from the Women’s team and around the Saracens Family. Head to the SSA website. www.saracenssupporters.org/podcast to find Amelia MacDougall, Joia Bennett, Mark McCall, Charlie Hodgon amongst others.

You can also check out our other social media channels: Saracens Supporters Association on Facebook; @sarriessupport on X and ssa_racens on Instagram.

Gh 3

SSAway

Do you want to support the Women on the road?  SSAway is here to help you. Our Ticket Tuesday emails offer advice and support to help SSA members buy tickets for both women’s and men’s away matches.

SSA Junior Shirt Exchange

To help keep younger Saracens fans in club colours when they grow out of their shirts, we are launching the SSA Junior Shirt Exchange. Check out our last newsletter for more information or chat to the SSA committee members at our base today.

What’s on this season? SSA Events 2025/26

September         An Evening with Alex Goode

November  Quiz Night

Feb/Mar.              Springtime Special

May/ June.           Summer Celebration

Sponsor Related Events (ballot for places)

  • Early Season Get Together
  • Hospitality at Women’s’ PWR match @StoneX
  • Women’s’ Sponsor event in W Club @StoneX
  • Captains’ Lunch @StoneX
  • Men’s Sponsor event @ Training Ground

July     SSA AGM  @StoneX

ABOUT THE SSA… How to Join…

Independent of the club, the SSA is recognised by Saracens as its official supporter association.

The SSA arranges social events, often offering the chance to meet players and coaches.

SSAway organises ticket allocations for away games and offers advice on how to obtain seats when this isn’t possible as well as arranging pre match meet ups for the traveling support.

As sponsor of both a Men’s and a Women’s player we are invited to the special sponsor events organised by the club; the SSA places at these events are put out to members via ballots.

Members receive a regular newsletter and an annual SSA Badge. The SSA also sponsors The Track Club, part of the Saracens Foundation.

If you’re not already a member, why not join the SSA? Just £10/season (£5 for juniors).

Simply access our membership site (www.membermojo.co.uk/ssa) and then click on Join Us / Renew   

Buy tickets for the next match

News

See all news
Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 15.56.16
29.10.25

Next Generation | The London Derby

SARACENS NEXT GEN: INSPIRING THE FUTURE ON DERBY DAY There’s nothing quite like a London Derby. Saracens Women versus Harlequins Women – two powerhouses of the women’s game, steeped in rivalry, pride, and passion. This clash at StoneX isn’t just a meeting of elite sides; it’s a celebration of everything that makes women’s rugby in […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 15.51.24
29.10.25

Saracens Supporters Association | The London Derby

Welcome, from the SSA, to THE LONDON DERBY; on Sunday we extend a warm welcome to the players, coaches and supporters from Quins and look forward to sharing an afternoon of great rugby. With International players back on duty this match is a chance to see not only a significant number of our World Cup […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V Scotland Guinness Six Nations 2025
28.10.25

Sarries trio selected to play Australia

Maro Itoje will captain England against Australia in their Quilter Nations Series opener this Saturday at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Jamie George and Ben Earl join Itoje in the starting XV for Steve Borthwick's side as they look to start their Autumn tests on the front foot. The match marks a significant milestone for Luke Cowan-Dickie, […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

Partners

See all partners
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton