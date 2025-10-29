Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Next Generation | The London Derby

29.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 15.56.16
Screenshot 2025 10 29 at 15.56.30

SARACENS NEXT GEN: INSPIRING THE FUTURE ON DERBY DAY

There’s nothing quite like a London Derby. Saracens Women versus Harlequins Women – two powerhouses of the women’s game, steeped in rivalry, pride, and passion. This clash at StoneX isn’t just a meeting of elite sides; it’s a celebration of everything that makes women’s rugby in North London so special – from the international stars taking the field to the next generation dreaming of following in their footsteps.

Counties Cup Brings 750 Fans to StoneX

Before the main event, StoneX Stadium has already been buzzing with rugby action. The Saracens Counties Cup saw hundreds of young players from community rugby clubs across the region take to the field, proudly representing their counties in a day of exciting competition and camaraderie.

Over 750 fans, friends, and family members filled the stands early, creating a brilliant atmosphere and a true festival of rugby ahead of the London Derby. The competition gave players from grassroots clubs a chance to experience the thrill of playing on the same pitch as their Saracens heroes, showing the strength and depth of the women’s and girls’ game across the Saracens community network.

“These days are what it’s all about,” said a Saracens Community Rugby Officer. “Seeing so many young players enjoying their rugby, wearing their county colours, and sharing the same stage as our professionals – it’s a powerful reminder of the pathway and the passion that drives the game forward.”

Train With The Pros 2025 – Inspiring 70 Future Stars Under the Lights

On Wednesday 15th October, the Saracens Next Gen Department hosted its flagship Women’s Train With The Pros 2025 event at StoneX Stadium, where over 70 young players took to the pitch under the floodlights for an unforgettable evening of rugby.

Girls from across the region trained and played alongside Saracens Women players and World Cup winners, gaining first-hand insight into life as a professional athlete. The buzz around the stadium was electric – the floodlit pitch, the energy, and the laughter all combining to create a truly special Saracens experience.

Emma Hardy combines her playing career with arranging events like these and said “It’s all about creating opportunities and showing young girls that rugby can take them anywhere, Training under the lights at StoneX with their heroes – that’s a moment they’ll never forget.”

Felsted Residential – Developing the Next Generation

Later in the month, from Monday 28th to Wednesday 30th October, 30 young athletes took part in the Saracens Girls Residential Camp at Felsted School – a three-day immersive experience designed to develop both players and people.

Throughout the camp, the girls took part in professional-level training sessions, tactical workshops, and physical development work, as well as team-building activities that strengthened friendships and built confidence on and off the pitch. The Residential gave every participant a taste of life as a high-performance athlete, preparing them for the next step on their rugby journey.

The Residential is a fantastic environment for growth. The girls challenge themselves, make lifelong friends, and gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of the Saracens family.

Building Pathways, Building Futures

From grassroots to the elite stage, the Saracens Next Gen Department continues to strengthen the pathway for young female players. With initiatives like the Counties Cup, Train With The Pros, and the Felsted Residential, the club is nurturing not just talented athletes, but confident, resilient young women who embody the Saracens values of Discipline, Honesty, Work Rate, and Humility.

So as the teams take to the field for another epic chapter in the London Derby story, remember that behind every tackle and try are the next generation watching from the stands – inspired, motivated, and ready to follow in their heroes’ footsteps.

Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

Next Generation | The London Derby

29.10.25

England V Scotland Guinness Six Nations 2025
28.10.25

