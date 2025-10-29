Next Generation | The London Derby

SARACENS NEXT GEN: INSPIRING THE FUTURE ON DERBY DAY

There’s nothing quite like a London Derby. Saracens Women versus Harlequins Women – two powerhouses of the women’s game, steeped in rivalry, pride, and passion. This clash at StoneX isn’t just a meeting of elite sides; it’s a celebration of everything that makes women’s rugby in North London so special – from the international stars taking the field to the next generation dreaming of following in their footsteps.

Counties Cup Brings 750 Fans to StoneX

Before the main event, StoneX Stadium has already been buzzing with rugby action. The Saracens Counties Cup saw hundreds of young players from community rugby clubs across the region take to the field, proudly representing their counties in a day of exciting competition and camaraderie.

Over 750 fans, friends, and family members filled the stands early, creating a brilliant atmosphere and a true festival of rugby ahead of the London Derby. The competition gave players from grassroots clubs a chance to experience the thrill of playing on the same pitch as their Saracens heroes, showing the strength and depth of the women’s and girls’ game across the Saracens community network.

“These days are what it’s all about,” said a Saracens Community Rugby Officer. “Seeing so many young players enjoying their rugby, wearing their county colours, and sharing the same stage as our professionals – it’s a powerful reminder of the pathway and the passion that drives the game forward.”

Train With The Pros 2025 – Inspiring 70 Future Stars Under the Lights

On Wednesday 15th October, the Saracens Next Gen Department hosted its flagship Women’s Train With The Pros 2025 event at StoneX Stadium, where over 70 young players took to the pitch under the floodlights for an unforgettable evening of rugby.

Girls from across the region trained and played alongside Saracens Women players and World Cup winners, gaining first-hand insight into life as a professional athlete. The buzz around the stadium was electric – the floodlit pitch, the energy, and the laughter all combining to create a truly special Saracens experience.

Emma Hardy combines her playing career with arranging events like these and said “It’s all about creating opportunities and showing young girls that rugby can take them anywhere, Training under the lights at StoneX with their heroes – that’s a moment they’ll never forget.”

Felsted Residential – Developing the Next Generation

Later in the month, from Monday 28th to Wednesday 30th October, 30 young athletes took part in the Saracens Girls Residential Camp at Felsted School – a three-day immersive experience designed to develop both players and people.

Throughout the camp, the girls took part in professional-level training sessions, tactical workshops, and physical development work, as well as team-building activities that strengthened friendships and built confidence on and off the pitch. The Residential gave every participant a taste of life as a high-performance athlete, preparing them for the next step on their rugby journey.

The Residential is a fantastic environment for growth. The girls challenge themselves, make lifelong friends, and gain a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of the Saracens family.

Building Pathways, Building Futures

From grassroots to the elite stage, the Saracens Next Gen Department continues to strengthen the pathway for young female players. With initiatives like the Counties Cup, Train With The Pros, and the Felsted Residential, the club is nurturing not just talented athletes, but confident, resilient young women who embody the Saracens values of Discipline, Honesty, Work Rate, and Humility.

So as the teams take to the field for another epic chapter in the London Derby story, remember that behind every tackle and try are the next generation watching from the stands – inspired, motivated, and ready to follow in their heroes’ footsteps.