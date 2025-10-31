TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (THE LONDON DERBY 2025)

Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is anticipating an energetic StoneX Stadium this weekend as Saracens host Harlequins in front of a record crowd.

Saracens have reached a record number of tickets distributed for a PWR League game as Rugby World Cup heroes return to North London to battle fierce rivals Harlequins this Sunday. After a disappointing start to the league campaign against Gloucester Hartpury last weekend, Sarries will be looking to right some wrongs against those south of the river.

Austerberry has made eight changes from the side that travelled to Kingsholm seven days ago.

Two of those changes come in the front row, Kelsey Clifford is re-joined by May Campbell who scored her first try of the season against Gloucester-Hartpury last weekend.

Laetitia Royer will make her first appearance for the club in the second row alongside Poppy Cleall.

Julia Omokhuale is also in line for a debut at blindside flanker, with Marlie Packer continuing on the openside and Sophie De Goede shifting from second row to number eight.

Olivia Apps will also run out at StoneX for the first time as she starts at scrumhalf. The Olympian is partnered with Zoe Harrison in an all-international half-back pairing.

Beth Blacklock is given the nod at inside centre with Sydney Gregson partnering her in the midfield. Alysha Corrigan and Jess Breach remain threats out wide with the Canadian and English duo starting on each wing. Jemma-Jo Linkins is named at fullback after coming off the bench last weekend.

Bryony Field will make her 50th appearance off the bench, Paige Farries will also make her return to Sarries having been named amongst the substitutes.

Austerberry is expecting another classic against Quins this weekend.

"It's a special rivalry that goes back many years. The last few editions have been extremely well fought contests including the PWR Cup Final just three weeks ago. The stadium should be rocking and there's a great buzz around the place, we've learnt a lot from the performance in Gloucester but I cannot fault the attitude of this group who are committed to wear the Saracens shirt with pride this weekend."

Don't miss your last chance to be a part of some Saracens history! Get your tickets now.

Saracens Women team to play Harlequins Women:

1. Kelsey Clifford

2. May Campbell (cc)

3. Donna Rose

4. Laetitia Royer

5. Poppy Cleall

6. Julia Omokhuale

7. Marlie Packer

8. Sophie de Goede

9. Olivia Apps

10. Zoe Harrison (cc)

11. Alysha Corrigan

12. Beth Blacklock

13. Sydney Gregson

14. Jess Breach

15. Jemma Jo-Linkins

Replacements:

16. Bryony Field

17. Akina Gondwe

18. Carmen Tremelling

19. Rosie Galligan

20. Georgia Evans

21. Tori Sellors

22. Amelia MacDougall

23. Paige Farries