Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women Vs Harlequins Women (THE LONDON DERBY 2025)

31.10.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry is anticipating an energetic StoneX Stadium this weekend as Saracens host Harlequins in front of a record crowd.

Saracens have reached a record number of tickets distributed for a PWR League game as Rugby World Cup heroes return to North London to battle fierce rivals Harlequins this Sunday. After a disappointing start to the league campaign against Gloucester Hartpury last weekend, Sarries will be looking to right some wrongs against those south of the river.

Austerberry has made eight changes from the side that travelled to Kingsholm seven days ago.

Two of those changes come in the front row, Kelsey Clifford is re-joined by May Campbell who scored her first try of the season against Gloucester-Hartpury last weekend.

Laetitia Royer will make her first appearance for the club in the second row alongside Poppy Cleall.

Julia Omokhuale is also in line for a debut at blindside flanker, with Marlie Packer continuing on the openside and Sophie De Goede shifting from second row to number eight.

Olivia Apps will also run out at StoneX for the first time as she starts at scrumhalf. The Olympian is partnered with Zoe Harrison in an all-international half-back pairing.

Beth Blacklock is given the nod at inside centre with Sydney Gregson partnering her in the midfield. Alysha Corrigan and Jess Breach remain threats out wide with the Canadian and English duo starting on each wing. Jemma-Jo Linkins is named at fullback after coming off the bench last weekend.

Bryony Field will make her 50th appearance off the bench, Paige Farries will also make her return to Sarries having been named amongst the substitutes.

Austerberry is expecting another classic against Quins this weekend.

"It's a special rivalry that goes back many years. The last few editions have been extremely well fought contests including the PWR Cup Final just three weeks ago. The stadium should be rocking and there's a great buzz around the place, we've learnt a lot from the performance in Gloucester but I cannot fault the attitude of this group who are committed to wear the Saracens shirt with pride this weekend."

Don't miss your last chance to be a part of some Saracens history! Get your tickets now. 

Saracens Women team to play Harlequins Women:

 1. Kelsey Clifford
2. May Campbell (cc)
3. Donna Rose
4. Laetitia Royer
5. Poppy Cleall
6. Julia Omokhuale
7. Marlie Packer
8. Sophie de Goede
9. Olivia Apps
10. Zoe Harrison (cc)
11. Alysha Corrigan
12. Beth Blacklock
13. Sydney Gregson
14. Jess Breach
15. Jemma Jo-Linkins 

Replacements:

16. Bryony Field
17. Akina Gondwe
18. Carmen Tremelling
19. Rosie Galligan
20. Georgia Evans
21. Tori Sellors
22. Amelia MacDougall
23. Paige Farries

Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

Screenshot 2025 10 31 at 12.30.48
31.10.25

Getting to Know: Julia Omokhuale

After two impressive seasons with Leicester Tigers, Canadian international Julia Omokhuale has signed for Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 PWR campaign. Julia spoke about her rugby journey, her goals for the year and what it means to pull on the red and black. You had a successful start to your rugby career at the University […]

Duelwhats On
31.10.25

What's Going On at The London Derby

There's so much to be excited about ahead of this Sunday's game against Harlequins! Here is everything you need to know ahead of the London Derby this weekend. Match Day Sponsors: This weekend's match is sponsored by Raw Estate Services who also sponsor Saracens Women and Red Rose Kelsey Clifford! Thank you to them for […]

