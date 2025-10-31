Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
What's Going On at The London Derby

31.10.25
Duelwhats On
Gloucester hartpury women's v saracens women's 126

There's so much to be excited about ahead of this Sunday's game against Harlequins! Here is everything you need to know ahead of the London Derby this weekend.

Match Day Sponsors:

This weekend's match is sponsored by Raw Estate Services who also sponsor Saracens Women and Red Rose Kelsey Clifford! Thank you to them for their continued support. 

Milestones, debuts and returns:

Canadian trio Laetitia Royer, Julia Omokhuale and Olivia Apps are all in line for their first appearances in a Saracens shirt this weekend having been named by Director of Rugby, Alex Austerberry in the starting XV. Bryony Field will also celebrate her 50th appearance for the club in front of a record crowd as she is named in the match day squad.

There will also be homecomings for all our World Cup heroes including Red Roses champions; Kelsey Clifford, May Campbell, Rosie Galligan, Marlie Packer, Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison who have all been named in the team to face Quins.

The Braid Maidens head to North London:

The official hair braiders to the 2025 World Cup winners, the Red Roses, are coming to NW4 ahead of the London Derby this weekend. The skilled team of Braid Maidens were the official partners to the Red Roses during the World Cup this summer, as well as other respective sports teams around the UK. Ahead of this weekend’s game, the Braid Maidens will be at StoneX offering their talented service to all supporters.

Off the back of the World Cup, Georgia Evans proudly represented Wales wearing pink bows in her hair. After facing controversy in the media, Saracens proudly stand with Georgia and encourage others to do the same. With this, the first 30 in line to visit the Braid Maidens on Sunday will get the chance to have their very own signed bow from Georgia herself.

The Braid Maidens will be at the Oasis from 1:30 until 3pm ahead of kick off. Don’t miss out on the chance to show your support and get styled for the big game.

Record Crowd:
Saracens have sold over 3,400 tickets to the game this weekend giving StoneX Stadium the chance to break the record attendance figure for a Saracens Women's home fixture. Be part of history and get your tickets now!
PWR Cup Trophy celebration:
The PWR Cup will be on display in the Oasis ahead of the game this weekend. Head down to take your photo with the trophy and meet some of the players who competed in the competition!
Fireworks 2
02.09.25

StoneX Stadium Fireworks return on Saturday 8 November

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2025! Join us on Saturday 8th November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 16:30, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 18:30. This […]

Screenshot 2025 10 31 at 12.30.48
31.10.25

Getting to Know: Julia Omokhuale

After two impressive seasons with Leicester Tigers, Canadian international Julia Omokhuale has signed for Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 PWR campaign. Julia spoke about her rugby journey, her goals for the year and what it means to pull on the red and black. You had a successful start to your rugby career at the University […]

