Getting to Know: Julia Omokhuale

After two impressive seasons with Leicester Tigers, Canadian international Julia Omokhuale has signed for Saracens ahead of the 2025/26 PWR campaign. Julia spoke about her rugby journey, her goals for the year and what it means to pull on the red and black.

You had a successful start to your rugby career at the University of Calgary, representing the Dinos in both Sevens and 15s. What first drew you to the game, and how did your time at university shape you as a player?

“I got into rugby by chance. In Junior high (secondary school) I wanted to play a contact sport, but my high school didn’t have wrestling however, they did have a rugby team. This made me think what the next biggest thing is and rugby kind of found me. Turns out, that I was quite good at it, I stuck with it and ended up loving it”

How did your time at university shape you as a player?

“Just being surrounded by friends and getting to express myself and have freedom on a team, really showed me what was possible for me. Up until university, I had just been playing for fun and mostly as an after-school hobby to keep me in shape. During university, I got selected for the U18 Canada team. This made me realise that I might have a future playing rugby and can could make something out of it. I was supported by great coaches, and was surrounded in an environment where I could establish myself as a player”

In playing both in sevens and fifteens, how does switching between the two, influence your skill set and your gameplay?

“They are two very different styles of work, but there is so much that transfers over. I think just the speed of sevens, the fitness, and sprinting keeps you in shape. Fifteens allows you to be a slightly bigger, more physical player, who also has good speed. This has really benefited me in sevens to dominate the space both in attack and defence."

You made your senior debut for Canada in 2023. What was going through your mind when you got your first call-up and cap?

“It was a special moment. Funny enough, before my first U23 games for Canada, I was so nervous — like, “I don’t want to be here, get me off the pitch!” But when I got my first senior cap, it was completely different. I felt calm, confident and ready to execute my role and what I had to do. It was funny to see that change in a few months, but with the senior women, I felt fully supported by the girls and more excited than anything to do what I needed to do.”

You signed with Saracens in July 2025 after two seasons with the Leicester Tigers. What impacted your decision to join Saracens?

“Tigers was a fantastic club and gave me the opportunity to be in the PWR, which I’ll always be grateful for. Saracens is a club filled with world-class players. Women who’ve achieved so much in the game.

What really drew me here was the chance to learn from them on the field. You gain so much from coaches, but the lessons you pick up from experienced players in your position are invaluable. I can’t wait to get stuck in, learn, and contribute to this incredible team.”

What are you most looking forward to this season with Saracens, and what goals have you set for yourself?

“I’m focused on continuing to grow as a player. There’s still so much I want to develop and refine as you can never be perfect. I’m looking forward to establishing myself within so many great players and keep improving every area of my game and add to the team’s momentum.

Saracens play such an exciting, fast game of Rugby with great offloading, and I’m eager to be part of that- to add my physicality and energy to the mix.”

You were recently called up to the Canada World Cup quad as an injury replacement. How did you find out, and what was that moment like?

“It was a Sunday morning when I got a call from Kevin Rouet, our head coach. He told me there’d been an injury and asked if I could join the squad. I wasn’t expecting that call!

Once I knew my teammate was going to be okay, I was just excited and ready to step up; to prove I could contribute to such a special group at a World Cup.”

Looking ahead, where do you see yourself in five years’ time?

“Hopefully at another World Cup; and not just as part of the squad, but as someone consistently playing and making an impact. Maybe even the Olympics if the opportunity in Sevens comes around, though 15s is my focus.

Long term, I’d love to win a World Cup with Canada. And after rugby, I’d start thinking about hanging up my boots and pursuing a career in dentistry… so we’ll see where life takes me!"

And finally, who are you most looking forward to facing in the PWR this season? And is there an up-and-coming player we should keep an eye on as the season unfolds?

"There are so many strong teams, but I’m really looking forward to playing Harlequins. Both sides are very physical, and it’s always an exciting contest.

As for players to watch, I’d say keep an eye on Amelia MacDougall, Olivia Apps and Laetitia Royer as they are all phenomenal and will all bring something special to the league."