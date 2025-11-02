MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 47 - 10 Harlequins Women (THE LONDON DERBY 2025)

Saracens got their first win of the season in fine fashion at the London Derby as they overcame Harlequins in their first home bout of the campaign.

The hosts got off to the best start possible with three tries inside the first 10 minutes. The first came after some high-tempo phases put Sarries in the driving seat, giving Zoe Harrison the chance to fling the ball out wide to Alysha Corrigan, who darted back inside to head over for her first try of the season. The second followed just minutes after, as Saracens picked up another penalty and headed to the corner. After the forwards set up a strong platform, the backs spread the ball wide and Sydney Gregson was just metres away from getting on the scoresheet. However, the score came a few phases later through Kelsey Clifford, who after a TMO intervention, was deemed to have dotted the ball down from close range.

The third score was unlocked through another superb Zoe Harrison pass. A looping effort from the fly half gave Jemma Jo Linkins the chance to stretch her legs on the wing. After being dragged down by a retreating Harlequins, Sarries spurred on, managing to unlock some more space for Linkins closer to the line a few phases later, which gave the fullback a chance to cross for the third of the game.

Harlequins weren’t rolling over, however, and proved a threat heading towards the halfway point of the half, managing to get on the scoresheet soon enough. After a good platform was made through a Quins driving maul, Lucy Packer spread the ball wide, giving Katie Shillaker a run into the corner.

Poppy Cleall was then shown a yellow card, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of this Saracens side, as they still managed to pick up the bonus point score. Another catch and drive gave Sarries a great platform, with May Campbell diving inches from the line. That chance paved the way for Laetitia Royer to dot down for her first score in Saracens colours on debut, just before the break.

It took just seven minutes into the second half before the Originals scored again. Quick thinking from Liv Apps saw the scrum half hang a box kick in a dangerous place. The scraps fell to Sydney Gregson who made a further 20 metres before offloading to May Campbell. Harrison then whipped the ball wide to Marlie Packer who fed Alysha Corrigan allowing the Canadian to speed over for her second of the afternoon.

The game then slowed as both sides battled with possession for the next 15 minutes failing to break each other down. Quins came close at the 65th minute when Ellie Kildunne made a break and put a grubber in behind but the ball went dead before the visitors could touch it down.

The visitors did get their score however after a break from Sarah Parry gave Ellie Kildunne the space she needed to speed down the wing and get the visitors into double digits.

However it didn't dampen spirits as the hosts remained on top and closed out the bonus point win. The cherry on top came from Louise McMillan who crashed over from close range with minutes left to spare, before Amelia MacDougall added one on the buzzer with another effort from metres out. Sarries now travel to Bristol before returning to North London to play Leicester Tigers. Get your tickets now!